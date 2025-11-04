Conundrum Theatre Company To Present RAGTIME At The Broadwater Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conundrum Theatre Company will present Ragtime at the Broadwater Theater in Hollywood, December 5–14, 2025. Directed by Brennen Klitzner, the musical explores race, class, and identity in early 20th-century America through its powerful score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and book by Terrence McNally.

The production continues Conundrum’s 2024–2025 “This Is America” season, which highlights stories reflecting the country’s diverse cultural landscape.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York, Ragtime follows three families whose lives intersect in their pursuit of the American Dream: a white upper-class family from New Rochelle, a Jewish immigrant and his daughter newly arrived from Latvia, and a Black pianist from Harlem. Through their intertwining stories, the musical paints a vivid portrait of a nation in transition—grappling with questions of justice, opportunity, and identity that remain deeply resonant today.

Under Klitzner’s direction, Ragtime brings together a team of Los Angeles creatives, including producer Bryan Snodgrass, associate directors and co-producers Ariella Blum-Lemberg and Joshua Lincoln, music director Jonathan Kretchmer, and choreographer Carmen “Michele” Chavez, whose contemporary movement style offers a fresh interpretation of the source material.

The principal cast features Javon Willis as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Arianna Ford as Sarah, Sof Cohen as Tateh, Allegra Greenawalt as Mother, Iah Bearden-Vrai as Father, and Zach Troutman as Younger Brother. They are joined by Kavir Jain as the Little Boy; Alexandra Rutherford and Danica Coscino alternating as the Little Girl; Allen Corcoran as Grandfather; Rory Gill-Smith as Emma Goldman; Jonathan Bethea as Booker T. Washington; Kylie Buckles-Hall as Evelyn Nesbit; Wayne Remington as Harry Houdini; Jordi Kligman as Henry Ford; Ellie Lang-Ree as J.P. Morgan; Caitlin Luena Reynolds as Sarah’s Friend; and Will Palo as Willie Conklin. The ensemble includes Aaron Lempert, Alicia V. Wilson, Caroline Stevens, Genevieve Gray, Gina Marcellino, Jay Hall, Keith Isaiah Harvey, Makenzie Greenblatt, Pales Gensler, Sophia Bellefeuille, and V Barder.

In a unique educational partnership, Conundrum Theatre Company has joined forces with Woodbury University’s Fashion and Architecture Departments. Fashion students will design historically inspired costumes that blend period accuracy with modern artistry, while architecture students will create the set design, transforming the Broadwater stage into a dynamic vision of turn-of-the-century America. This collaboration underscores Conundrum’s commitment to nurturing emerging artists and fostering interdisciplinary creativity across Los Angeles’ arts community.

A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Burbank, Conundrum Theatre Company is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced performers with day jobs to participate in collaborative, professional-caliber theatre. Ragtime continues the company’s 2024–2025 “This Is America” season, exploring stories rooted in the complex social and cultural fabric of the United States.

Tickets:

Tickets for Ragtime are available at conundrumtheatreco.com/ragtime. For more information about Conundrum Theatre Company’s upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com.