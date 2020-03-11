Complete Casting Announced For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Greenway Court Starring Daisy Eagan, Garrett Clayton & More

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming Los Angeles production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's A Little Night Music. Performances will begin at the Greenway Court Theatre in West Hollywood on May 15th, 2020 and will run through June 21st, 2020.

Joining previously announced Tony winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden, Good Trouble) as Petra, Garrett Clayton ("Hairspray Live!," "Teen Beach Movie") as Henrik Egerman and Catherine Wadkins ("General Hospital," "Helter Skelter") as Desiree Armfeldt, are Peyton Crim (The Play That Goes Wrong, City Center's Brigadoon) as Fredrik Egerman, Jenna Lea Rosen ("Soﬁa The First," "Love, Simon") as Anne Egerman, Sarah Wolter (Ragtime, Groundlings) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, James Everts (Newsies, West Side Story) as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm and West End stage star Zoe Bright (Original West End Company of Les Miserables, Snoopy!, The Good Companions) as Madame Armfeldt.

The A Little Night Music Quintet will feature Tal Fox, Sara Owinyo, Bella Hicks, Nick Bruno & Tyler Joseph Ellis. The role of Fredrika Armfeldt will be played by Emma Rose and Samantha Hirschhorn in alternating performances. Rounding out the ensemble will be Allison Sheppard, Henry Arber and Aaron Colom.

A Little Night Music is produced by Knot Free Productions (In Trousers) with Consulting Producer: Racquel Lehrrman, Theatre Planners and directed by Ryan O'Connor (In Trousers, Riverdale) with musical direction by Anthony Zediker (The Producers, Cabaret).

Knot Free Productions is an LA based theatrical company focused on bringing groundbreaking musical theater to an intimate setting. Their production of A Little Night Music comes fresh on the heels of their much-lauded production of the rarely produced William Finn musical, In Trousers, and is directed by that show's Director, Ryan O'Connor (Vote. Pray. Love., Riverdale) and music directed by Anthony Zediker (Big Little Lies, The Producers, Cabaret) with choreography by Katherine Tokarz (Rock of Ages, Titanique).

"A Little Night Music hasn't had a full production in Los Angeles for many years and I am ecstatic about our fresh take. It appealed to me because I wanted to direct something with a lot of roles for women of varying ages. My goal is to focus this production on its multiple relationship triangles that highlight the absurdity of how men, and society, have disregarded women as they age, while also honoring the genuine relationship-based comedy that soars as epically as the wildly exciting and legendary score." - Director, Ryan O'Connor

DETAILS:

WHAT:

"A Little Night Music" Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Book by Hugh Wheeler

WHEN:

Preview - May 14th & 15th, at 8pm

Opening at 8pm on Saturday May 16th, 2020 with reception to follow

Run: 5/16/20-6/21/20

Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 6pm

HOW:

General seating: $45

VIP seating: $60

Tickets for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC are available at greenwaycourttheatre.org/nightmusic For tickets/information: 323.673.0544

WHERE:

The Greenway Court Theatre 544 North Fairfax Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036

Ample free parking in school lot next to the theater





