Comedy Dynamics Has Acquired Worldwide Rights To The First Gay Male Stand Up Comedy Anthology Feature Special

Ahead of the show's world premiere and taping, Comedy Dynamics has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Brash Boys Club, the first gay male stand up comedy anthology feature special staring Owen Alabado, Dash Kwiatkowski and Brad Loekle to be directed and produced by the creator of Comedy InvAsian and Brash Girls Club's producer Quentin Lee through his shingle Margin Films.

Scheduled to be taped on January 30, 2020, Brash Boys Club is a one-night stand of gay comedy, daring to be the first gay male stand up comedy special and addressing the dearth of gay male comics in The Stand Up world. Come watch Brad Loekle, Owen Alabado and Dash Kwiatkowski record a 90 min. comedy special on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm @ CSz LA (The Monroe Forum) at the El Portal Theatres in North Hollywood, 5269 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601. Bridget McManus will be the show's opening comedian.

"There is a dearth of gay male comics because the white cishet club bookers and comedians don't make space. "Gay" is still a punch line to the vast majority of people in power in this industry," said comedian Dash Kwiatkowski.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Comedy Dynamics' VP of Distribution and Acquisitions Anna Roberts and Producer/Director Quentin Lee.

"We are excited to be working with Quentin again and cannot wait for everyone to see Brad, Owen, and Dash bring their much needed points of view to the world," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Nacelle Company and Comedy Dynamics.

BRAD LOEKLE was a semi-finalist on season 9 of NBC's Last Comic Standing and TV audiences will recognize him from his 8 seasons on the hit TruTV series, World's Dumbest. Logo featured him in their 2016 Aspen Comedy Special. And Brad's made guest appearances regularly on an assortment of shows on VH1, MTV, LOGO, E!, and many more. He was a writer for Fashion Police and has performed in over 70 countries around the globe.

OWEN ALABADO is "The Straight Gay" Comic who has headlined at Flappers Comedy Club, The Icehouse, and The Michigan Gay and Lesbian Comedy Festival in Detroit. For the past two years he has an ongoing show at Flappers Comedy Club called "Owen and Friends". He recently performed in hometown in Wisconsin to a sold out 300 seat theater. He has appeared in tv shows such as "This is Us", "Shameless" and the comedy "*Loosely Exactly Nicole". He is also the writer/creator of the award winning web series "Dudes", a comedy based off of his comedy and personal life. "Dudes" has won 8 awards including "Best Web Series Pilot" for the Austin Indie Fest, "Best Webisode" for the Hollywood Boulevard Film Festival, and "Best Web Screenplay" for the Canadian Diversity Film Festival. He is also in development of producing a new Filipino based comedy series called the "Flipside". Owen brings the funny pulling from his life: from being a gay guy who hangs out with a bunch of straight guys, a half Filipino half Caucasion, as well as a singing dancing trained martial artist who goes to about 5 to 8 weddings a year!

DASH KWIATKOWSKI (they/them) is a New York based stand up and podcaster. They're a non-binary Sadboi and a big ol' slut. They play dungeons and dragons as part of a podcast called Lost in the Multiverse (dnd.cool) and they tour all over this terrible country telling jokes at strangers. They've performed in Limestone Comedy Fest, 208 Comedy, SF Sketchfest, and SF Comic-Con. They're the leader of the Bummer Club and the Queen of Strong Style, and you didn't hear this from me, but they might have a big crush on you.

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company, producing Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW's Discontinued, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu, There's... Johnny!, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, and Hulu's Coming To The Stage. In 2018, Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters starting with the acclaimed documentary, Poop Talk. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics' releases have been Grammy-nominated, including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. For more information, visit www.comedydynamics.com.

Founded in 1997, Margin Films seeks to produce and distribute culturally challenging commercial entertainment.

Directed and produced by Quentin Lee, an acclaimed independent filmmaker who has directed seven features. Quentin has created Comedy InvAsian, the first Asian American stand up TV series who premiered on Hulu last year, and Brash Girls Club, the first all female stand up limited TV series now streaming on Tubi TV. Besides Brash Boys Club, Quentin is producing Kim McVicar's Please Notice Me and Ed Hill's Candy and Smiley, two comedy specials for Comedy Dynamics.

Tickets Available Now: http://brashboysclub.com





