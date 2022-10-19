Comedians Hal Sparks Brings Laughs To Southern California This Weekend

Fans of comedian Hal Sparks in the Southern California area will have a few opportunities to catch him live on stage.

This Saturday, October 22nd, Hal will be performing at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills as part of Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal "Save Democracy" Tour which also features comedian John Fugelsang. These three comedians are getting together for a night of comedy and who knows they just might save the nation.

Sparks also continues his monthly residency at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank where he presents all new material every show. His next two performances are Wednesday, November 30th and Wednesday, December 21st. Sparks remarked, "It's a fun challenge keeping up with the daily news cycle. The jokes are griddle cakes, writing them right up to showtime."

Audiences will know from Sparks from the Emmy award winning Talk Soup, the critically acclaimed, ground breaking Showtime drama 'Queer As Folk' or 'The Citizen Kane of Stoner Films'' Dude, Where's My Car? Currently, the comedian hosts the aptly titled progressive political daily livestream show, Hal Sparks Megaworldwide.

For complete show details, please visit: https://www.halsparks.com/