Columbia College Hollywood Sponsored Career Launch Power Panel As Part Of La Femme International Film Festival

Publicist/Media Consultant Deborah Gilels hosts a discussion with experts discuss the topic from multiple perspectives in the industry. Q & A to follow. Saturday, October 19, 11AM to 1PM.

Panelists:

Seth Nagel is a Manager and Producer based in Hollywood, California where he represents writers, directors and other content creators. Most recently he worked as a manager and producer at Infinity Management International (IMI), having joined the company in August 2014 after spending several years as a manager at Code Entertainment. Prior to joining Code Entertainment, Seth partnered with Brett Carducci to launch Aligned Entertainment, a management and production company originally located in Westwood, California. At Aligned, Seth was responsible for "Deep Blue Sea 2" at Warner Premiere. Beginning in 2010, Seth co-produced two seasons of the series "Femme Fatales" for HBO/Cinemax, which were sold internationally and released on DVD and digital platforms by EOne.

Valerie McCaffrey, an independent casting director, uses her knowledge and her eye for talent to the producing/directing/ writing capacity as well. Inspired by relevant stories, she recently directed a short film called DIRTY BOMB that screened at HollyShorts in 2018. Valerie also loves to support new talent and cast Ellen Page in her first American film in the critically acclaimed film HARD CANDY. To date, she has cast over 100 films, held the position of Vice President of Feature Film Casting for New Line/Fine Line Films.

Jenny Hayden has over twenty years of experience in acquisition and distribution of award-winning television programs and home video / DVD / streaming releases across all platforms in the US and globally. She's built a library from a catalog of 25 hours to a catalog of 2000 hours with sales in over 180 countries selling to name-brand networks including the BBC, Fox, Ch4 UK, ITV UK, TV2 Denmark, Viasat, Discovery US, Discovery International, France 5, Outside Television, Scripps Networks, Globosat Brazil, Prisa TV Spain, Sogecable Spain, RAISAT Italy, TVB Hong Kong, Living Channel New Zealand, Fox Australia's Lifestyle Network, Voice of America and more.

Michelle Sam is a 2019 Film Independent Project Involve Fellow. She was also selected as a Notable Writer by New York Television Festival for her pilot, AFRICAN BLACK SHEEP that was named one of the top 50 scripts of WeScreenplay Diverse Voices. Her short film, MISSED CONNECTIONS, starring and executive produced by Angelica Ross (Pose on FX) and sponsored by GLAAD Transgender Media Equality Program and has gotten into over 30 film festivals worldwide.

Stavroula Toska is an original content creator, writer, director, producer and actor based in New York City. Her debut feature documentary, Beneath the Olive Tree, was narrated and executive produced by Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis. Her most recent project is the multi-award-winning -scripted series, SWITCH, screening at this year's HollyShorts.

At the 15th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival, Regal at LA Live, 1000 Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015 (parking validated for 2 hours $8)

How can your short film or web series open up the "big doors" in Hollywood in the realm of representation and strategic alliances? What steps can you take to turn your short into a feature film or web series into an episodic? How can you make the most of distributing your short on media platforms?

TICKETS: http://www.lafemme.org/tickets/ $20 Per Seminar; $60 for all five (5) panels.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You