City of West Hollywood and Classical Theatre Lab to Live Stream Reading of THE DRAG by Mae West

The performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations accepted.

The City of West Hollywood and Classical Theatre Lab present two live costumed readings of "The Drag" by Mae West. The performances will be live streamed, Sat. Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. and Sun. Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. The performances are offered to the public free of charge with donations accepted. Tickets can be reserved at www.classicaltheatrelab.org

West's play tells of a married but closeted high society man who throws a wild drag ball that proves to be a fateful event. Written under a pseudonym before she became a blockbuster Hollywood star, her play scandalized New York audiences in 1927 with its portrayal of homosexuality and drag queens. It was closed out of town by the authorities after two weeks of sold-out performances.

This Classical Theatre Lab reading will feature guest artists Kelly Mantle and Roger Q. Mason and T. Ashanti Mozelle. A singer/songwriter/comedian as well as actor, Mantle guest starred on RuPaul's Drag Race among their numerous TV credits. An accomplished writer/performer, Mason penned and starred in Lavender Men at Skylight Theatre in L.A. and Circle in the Square in New York. Mozelle can be seen in Trade, the 2019 feature film the based on true story of a Los Angeles transgender prostitute.

"The Lab is thrilled to welcome these gifted guest artists who are helping to bring this historic play to life for today's audiences," said Classical Theatre Lab producer Suzanne Hunt. "These times challenge all artistic organizations and especially theatres, to celebrate our nation's diversity."

Founded in 1990, the Classical Theatre Lab is a 501 (c) (3) organization devoted to exploring classical theatre, literature and performance. It is committed to sharing these works with the public throughout the year. Our goal is to promote a love of classical theatre by providing unique and distinctive audience experiences through a culture of diversity, equality and inclusion.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You