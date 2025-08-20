City Of West Hollywood And Coeurage Ensemble Will Present PERICLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City of West Hollywood’s Free Theatre in the Parks will present Coeurage Ensemble’s new 90-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s PERICLES, directed by Amanda McRaven. Performances will run on Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. from September 6 through September 21, 2025, at Kings Road Park, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. Attendance is free and suitable for all ages; seating is first-come, first-served, with RSVP requested.

This fresh take on one of Shakespeare’s most adventurous plays will invite audiences to travel through mystical lands, meet pirates and nuns, and follow Pericles on a quest filled with wacky kings, mysterious nuns, evil queens, and true love lost at sea. When tragedy strikes, Pericles must keep moving to outrun grief, leading to a powerful story of resilience, discovery, and hope.

Coeurage Ensemble’s mission is to lift up artistic voices from the global majority, expand access to theater for underserved audiences, and explore new storytelling languages in emerging media. With its focus on egalitarianism and community, this production of PERICLES will continue that vision while offering a free outdoor theatrical experience for all.

Performances are free, but RSVP is requested. For more information about Free Theatre in the Parks, contact Joy Tribble, the City of West Hollywood’s Arts Specialist, at (323) 848-6360 or jtribble@weho.org.