Cirque FLIP Fabrique to Make Carpenter Center Debut in February

The thrills, playfulness and ingenuity of contemporary circus transform the Carpenter Center's stage on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. as the internationally renowned circus troupe Cirque FLIP Fabrique make their Carpenter Center debut. Part of the Carpenter Center's WOW! Series, Cirque FLIP Fabrique's new 2019 show, "Blizzard," is a whimsical journey through a winter storm as told through the visual poetry of contemporary circus. This fun and tender performance features feats of acrobatics, trampoline, juggling, and aerial dance-all by multidisciplinary performers at the top of their art form.

Founded in Québec, Canada in 2011 by like-minded circus performers, the award-winning Cirque FLIP Fabrique are renowned for shows that combine inspired feats of athleticism with arresting visual storytelling. "After watching them perform, you may suspect that they hail from a different planet." ("The New York Times") Cirque FLIP Fabrique's performance at the Carpenter Center is part of "Blizzard's" first West Coast tour.

With daring athleticism for older audiences and clowning for the young, "Blizzard" is an invitation to all ages to rediscover the joys of winter through the vision of this fresh and hip circus troupe. Complete with an original and evocative score performed live on stage, Cirque FLIP Fabrique brings magic to the stage.



Cirque FLIP Fabrique crafts contemporary circus shows that combine athletic feats with emotional storytelling. The troupe has held more than 1,000 performances in more than 21 countries and participates in numerous circus festivals around the world. They have collaborated with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize and were awarded the Prix Ville de Québec in 2019 for their work.

Tickets for Cirque FLIP Fabrique start at $40. For tickets and more information, visit CarpenterArts.org or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at (562) 985-7000. The 2019-2020 Season at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is made possible in part by Season Media Partner KPCC 89.3-FM.



Calendar Listing Information

Cirque FLIP Fabrique Blizzard

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $40

Box Office: (562) 985-7000, carpenterarts.org

Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and one hour before all performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You