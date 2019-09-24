Cirque Du Soleil Extends VOLTA In Los Angeles

Cirque du Soleil is excited to add two weeks of performances of VOLTA's upcoming Los Angeles engagement. The show will be presented under its signature Big Top at Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012 January 18 to March 8, 2020. Immediately following, VOLTA travels to the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18--April 19, 2020.



Tickets, starting at $49, are available for purchase by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). With an engagement right after the New Year, tickets for VOLTA are sure to be an appreciated holiday gift. The perfect way to start 2020!



Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.



Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83.



The creators of VOLTA drew inspiration from the spirit of adventure that pervades the world of BMX, street sports and acrobatics. Whether they are on a bike, hopping from rooftop to rooftop, or double dutch rope skipping, urban sports enthusiasts constantly challenge themselves and defy convention.



Sure to be a crowd pleaser, VOLTA features a full-blown BMX park mounted on stage in front of the audience's very eyes for the breathtaking BMX finale as riders invade the stage to deliver a jaw-dropping, fast and furious performance of nonstop acrobatics on wheels. The riders go up the jump boxes and perform air tricks before landing and leaping off the ramps again, crisscrossing and spinning their bikes in midair in a spirit of brotherhood.



The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.



The stunning costumes of VOLTA have been designed by Zaldy Goco, famous for his work with Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefany and for TV show RuPaul's Drag Race.



