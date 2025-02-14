Chris Isaacson Brings BROADWAY COMES TO HOLLYWOOD to the Catalina Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chris Isaacson Presents will bring Broadway Comes to Hollywood to Catalina Jazz Club. The lineup begins with Tony Award-winners John Cameron Mitchell (Wednesday & Thursday, February 26 & 27, and at Palm Springs Cultural Center on Friday, February 28), Lillias White (Tuesday & Wednesday, March 11 & 12), and Donna McKechnie (Wednesday, April 9); Broadway starlet Julie Benko (Tuesday & Wednesday, April 15 & 16), and Drama Desk Award-winner Lucie Arnaz (Friday & Saturday, May 16 & 17).



Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus, How to Talk to Girls at Parties), one of alt-culture’s boldest creators, brings a hair-raising, hilarious romp of songs, stories, and characters to the stage. A cherry-picked collection of songs from his films, podcast musicals, solo albums, David Bowie tributes, and more. Featuring international cabaret star Amber Martin with a house band led by Grammy Award-nominated music director Justin Craig (Hedwig and Stereophonic on Broadway).



An Evening with Lillias White is a celebration of White’s favorite tunes and composers. Mixed into this extraordinary concert are memories and songs from Cy Coleman, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Big Maybelle, and many more. She will serve up an exciting evening of music, humor, and anecdotes, Including excerpts from her latest recording, Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughn. White’s Broadway credits include Hadestown, CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). For her performance in Cy Coleman and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, the Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award.



Donna McKechnie, Tony Award-winning star of A Chorus Line, returns to Catalina with Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim. The show celebrates one of Broadway's greatest composers with songs from many of his shows, including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, and Anyone Can Whistle, along with songs from some of his film scores. McKechnie shares stories of her time working with Sondheim, revealing the great influence he had on her life, professionally and personally. She is coming to LA directly from Broadway where she played Madam Morrible in Wicked. She is regarded internationally as one of Broadway’s foremost singing and dancing leading ladies. Other Broadway shows include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Sondheim: A Musical Tribute, Promises Promises, Company, On the Town, State Fair, and The Visit.



Broadway starlet Julie Benko, whose meteoric rise following her turns in Funny Girl and Barry Manilow’s Harmony, returns to Catalina after her triumphant run at Café Carlyle in NYC, and after stepping into her newest role: mom. Accompanied by award-winning jazz pianist (and husband) Jason Yeager, Benko will give her most personal and heartfelt performance yet, offering mesmerizing new interpretations of standards (Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man, A Sleepin’ Bee), musical theatre songs (Children Will Listen, You’ll Be in My Heart), contemporary favorites, and more. This promises to be a transcendent evening as Benko explores the joys and challenges of this transformational period in her life.

Critically acclaimed entertainer Lucie Arnaz returns to Catalina with her new show, An Intimate Evening with Lucie Arnaz. Accompanied by her longtime musical director Ron Abel, she will perform an eclectic mix of pop, Broadway, standards, Latin, and new songs about love and relationships. The show will include songs by Gershwin, Mercer, Porter, Marvin Hamlisch, and more. For nearly three decades, Arnaz has toured her critically acclaimed nightclub acts throughout the US and Europe. Her CDs include Just in Time, Latin Roots, Lucie: LIVE! at Feinstein’s at The Nikko, and Lucie: LIVE! from The Purple Room. TV credits include The Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy (both starring her mother, Lucille Ball), Who Killed the Black Dahlia?, Washington Mistress, The Mating Season, and Who Gets the Friends? Films include The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Down to You with Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Henry Winkler. She made her Broadway debut in 1979 in They’re Playing Our Song.

