Chico's Angels CHICAS IN SPACE Opens Next Week at The Colony Theatre

A live comedy production that parodies the 1976-1981 television series Charlie's Angels. In their newest case, a one-hour space oddity, Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero), Chita Parol (Ray Garcia), and Frieda Laye (Danny Casillas) head to Florida for a well-earned vacation where they are accidentally launched into space and encounter an Evil Princess who plans to destroy the planet. Will the Angels have the space skills needed to save the world or will the bean burrito Kay had for lunch be the end of all of them? Join Chico's Angels as they take the audience on the best space voyage ever in cha-cha pumps!



Chico's Angels in CHICAS IN SPACE opens on November 21 through 24, Thurs 8pm, Friday 8pm, Saturday 8pm, Sunday 3pm at the Colony Theater at 555 North Third Street Burbank, California 91502.

Chico's Angels are three beautiful and comedic Latina drag queens: Kay Sedia, Chita Parol & Frieda Laye - Who work for pennies for their unseen boss, but are now moonlighting as sexy cabaret stars! Think of the 70s series, Charlie's Angels meets 70s TV Variety Hour (like Donny & Marie or The Brady Bunch Variety Hour) starring a Latino Three Stooges in drag.

These three Latina heavenly sex goddesses have been a cult hit in Los Angeles, CA with their stage version of the series for the last 16 years.

Check out Chico's Angels at www.chicosangels.com where one can find out everything about these captivating detectives. The heavenly website contains updates, Angel bios, and hot videos.

Chico's Angels has also produced mini-episodes and music videos. The mini-episode titled, 24ish has toured the country in over twenty film festivals. 24ish was nominated for best short in the San Francisco GLBT Film Festival, Frameline34. Chico's Angels have also been nominated for a Weho Award.

DATES:

Thursday, November 21 - 8pm

Friday, November 22 - 8pm

Saturday, November 23 - 8pm

Sunday, November 24 - 3pm

THEATER:



The Colony Theatre

555 North Third Street

Burbank, California 91502

(818) 558-7000

Tickets for CHICAS IN SPACE are on sale now at www.chicosangels.com

ABOUT THE ANGELS:

Kay Sedia: Kay Sedia was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, "The water that springs right thru you". One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, "Save the Donkeys," which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy... and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine. After being spotted there she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico's Angels.

Kay moonlights and makes a modest living selling Tupperware (www.kaysedia.com) to helpless homemakers, maybe you saw her trying to help those "The Real Housewives of Orange County" (season 5 episode 9) . Kay lives her life as a Detective/Model/Tupperware Sales Lady, but is the most voluptuous and the pretty Angel of all times. (expect maybe Jaclyn Smith)

Chita Parol: She was born in East Los Angeles, California as a first generation Mexican/American. As the smart one, and angry about it, Chita keeps focused on the job, except for those small moments, far and in between, where she gets to shine. She never seems to get the guy, mainly due to her anger management issues. She's working on that, and getting better. Now she only hates everyone just a little bit. Chita fancies herself the pretty one.

Frieda Laye: Frieda was born in what is known as La Frontera de Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez Mexico, or as it's come to be known across the border, J-Town. Frieda was left under the door mat of a convent, Las Hermanas de la Madre Guadalupe de los Chavos. She realized that her destiny was to be one of Chico's Angels and that she was to use her special abilities to fight crime as a private investigator. ...and to supplement her income as a private dancer as well. Frieda is proud to be one of Chico's Angels, and while she may not have the brightest halo, it is the blondest.





