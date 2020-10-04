Performances take place October 1-17.

Chico Theater Company presents Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve. Performances take place October 1-17.

This fresh adaptation of the story by Mark Twain is a hilarious exploration of the relationship between men and women. Lonely and bored, Adam is sent Eve, an inquisitive woman with a flair for giving Earth's creatures their proper names. And though inarticulate Adam would rather play with rocks than talk to Eve, he eventually discovers a newfound appreciation for her as they weather expulsion from Eden and become new parents.

This one hour comedy is appropriate for all ages. Reservations are required as space is severely limited.

This production will be performed outside in the company's rear parking area. It will primarily be "drive-in" style. Cars will be parked in designated spots facing the stage. The audio will be live and also be broadcast on a designated FM band so patrons can hear better in their cars. $20 per carload. Bring as many in your car as you like, but you are asked to please stay in your vehicle. There MAY be a limited number of "bring your own chair" seats available for $10 per person.

Learn more at https://www.chicotheatercompany.com/nowplaying/.

