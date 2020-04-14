Check Out This Creative Re-Imagining of Seurat's 'A Sunday Afternoon' For the Getty Museum Challenge

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles and museums around the country are challenging people to re-create famous paintings with whatever they have available to them in their own homes.

There have been Girl With The Pearl Earring re-creations, Dali's The Persistence of Memory, and one person even re-created George Seurat's A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte!

Check it out below!



