Chance Theater To Present On the Radar Staged Reading of TEA FOR TOOFI

Chance Theater has announced the staged reading of Tea for Toofi, written and directed by Ravi Kapoor. This event is part of Chance Theater's acclaimed "On the Radar" (OTR) New Play Reading Series, highlighting innovative and impactful works in progress. The reading will occur on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Tea for Toofi by Ravi Kapoor, based on Molière's Tartuffe, is a mad-cap farce set in 1980s Orange County, CA and tells the story of a retired computer engineer who invites a Hindu priest into his home to put his godless family to rights. But the priest may have more than spiritual matters on his mind. A play about having too much “stuff”.

Kapoor infuses Tea for Toofi with sharp wit and insightful commentary on materialism, faith, and the complexities of wealth. He explains, “I wanted to write a play that poked fun at how, in our desperate search for higher meaning, we lose sight of what we already have that might be of greater value. And I also wanted to explore how one deals with the moral burden of being wealthy; the shame, the guilt, the pride, and the vulnerability.” With its 1980s Orange County setting, the play brings these themes to life through a fast-paced, farcical lens, challenging audiences to reflect on what truly holds value in a world driven by status and accumulation.

About OTR 3 Playwright: Ravi Kapoor

Ravi Kapoor (he/him) is an actor/writer/director based in LA but hailing from Liverpool, UK. He wrote and directed the feature Four Samosas currently on Hulu, and he directed and co-wrote the feature Miss India America, also on Hulu. Some of the plays he has written and directed include Oh Sweet Sita, which played in both London and Toronto and was named a top ten play of the year by London Time Out. He was a series regular on the shows Gideon's Crossing and Crossing Jordan.

About Chance Theater's On-the-Radar New Works Program

On the Radar consists of a new script reading series, a playwright's residency, and a commissioning program, all geared towards supporting the creation of diverse new stories by emerging U.S. playwrights. The goal of OTR is to create a deep and long-term commitment to playwrights by offering them access to a community of artists and audiences, a supportive environment, and the freedom to explore their boundaries and interests.

This year's resident playwright is Benjamin Benne. Past Resident Playwrights include Dustin H. Chinn, Keiko Green, Exal Iraheta, B.J. Tindal, Krista Knight, Jessica Huang, Joanna Garner, Ted Malawer, Jenny Connell Davis, Lauren Yee, Nick Jones, Marshall Pailet, Zayd Dohrn, and Adam Szymkowicz.

Join us for the staged reading of Tea for Toofi on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center, located in Anaheim, CA.

Tickets are available now at ChanceTheater.com or by calling the box office at (888) 455-4212, Monday through Friday, 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

