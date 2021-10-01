Chance Theater Presents A Staged Reading of CRIMSON LIT: SCARLET LETTER SETLIST

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, presents a staged reading of a new show called Crimson Lit: Scarlet Letter Setlist as part of the 2021 OTR New Works Series. This new musical adaptation of The Scarlet Letter will have music and lyrics by Jill Sobule and book and lyrics by Krista Knight. The staged reading will be directed by Chance Theater's Associate Artistic Director Jocelyn A. Brown and music directed by Barry Brinegar. There will be performances on Wednesday, October 20 and Sunday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

You're not going to want to miss this staged reading of a brand new pulpy riot grrrl musical adaptation of The Scarlet Letter written by singer-songwriter Jill Sobule ("I Kissed a Girl," "Supermodel") and our 2020 Resident Playwright Krista Knight (Shooter!, Crush, Lipstick Lobotomy). In this musical, poetic justice has finally come for rebellious teen Winnie. She's going to fail summer school and have to repeat the 11th grade unless she's able to complete a book report. But that's not the worst part. The worst part is that the book is Nathanial Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter-which Winnie does NOT want to read. Well, that's too bad because she's in a whole play about it.

Answering the question of why now is the perfect time for a pulpy riot grrrrl adaptation of The Scarlet Letter, Krista and Jill said, "The old labels can no longer go unchecked when those who wield them unapologetically control the narrative. To this end, we have dug up the corpse of Nathaniel Hawthorne so that we may squat in solidarity. The Scarlet Letter is an established American myth which goes to show how old and embedded these conversations and labels really are. On stage, we will celebrate the humanity and femininity of this relic from a fresh perspective. Bold heroines saturated in colorful pop overdrive tear down the scaffolds of old in a summer awakening through non-consensual American Lit."

Joining director Jocelyn A. Brown and music director Barry Brinegar on the production team for this reading are dramaturg Jenny Jacobs, stage manager Cynthia C. Espinoza, and OTR producing associate James Michael McHale. The reading will star Monika Peña (Lizzie, The Musical), Mandy Foster (Emma - The Musical), Brooke Aston (staged reading of The Queer Couch), Samantha Labrecque (Goosebumps, The Musical), Lydia Myers Margitza (Big Fish), and Camryn Long (A Chorus Line).

Chance Theater's COVID-19 policy requires General Performance ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Those who are under the age of 12 -- and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated -- must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theater. Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted. Get the most up to date information about Chance Theater's health and safety protocols at www.ChanceTheater.com/safety.

Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com for more information.