Chadwick Johnson Brings Holiday Concert to Feinstein's At Vitello's Next Month
The performance is on November 29.
Recording artist Chadwick Johnson returns to Feinstein's at Vitello's on Tuesday, November 29 for a holiday concert in celebration of his upcoming single 'It's Almost Christmas." Chadwick will be joined by the brilliant Todd Schroeder at the piano for an evening of original and seasonal favorites. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Avenue in Studio City, CA. Doors open at 6pm and the concert begins at 8pm. Tickets are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205361®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fchadwick-johnson-its-almost-christmas-tickets-441373649467?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Chadwick Johnson is a singer/songwriter who approaches the craft as a storyteller and revels in the complexities of the human experience. Chadwick's sound echoes the soulful stylings of Chris Stapleton and soaring vocals of Ben Platt.
Chadwick's new album "Unbreakable" demonstrates his songwriting prowess, showcasing twelve captivating new songs. The title track is a fierce answer to the struggles that may shake us, but will never break us. Chadwick also brings new life to the 1986 Crowded House cover "Don't Dream It's Over." The provocative track list resonates with personal themes of love, determination and resilience. "I really focused on the storytelling for this album," he says. "Instead of writing songs about my struggles and feeling like I was broken, I realized that music is my secret power! It's about my ability to work through and overcome the struggle. It's about resilience!" Recorded in Nashville, the self produced album was released on September 16, 2022.
Performing both nationally and internationally, Chadwick's acclaimed concerts have been enjoyed by audiences at venues including Chelsea Table & Stage, Birdland's Jazz Club, Feinstein's at Vitello's, The Purple Room, Catalina Jazz Club and the prestigious Smith Center for the Performing Arts where he recorded his live album "Live In Las Vegas."
Chadwick was recognized with the Hollywood Music in Media Award for "Song Of The Year," and experienced a dream come true when he collaborated with legendary producer David Foster. Chadwick's 2019 album "Stormy Love" topped Billboard's Contemporary Jazz chart and featured special guest, saxophone megastar Grace Kelly. His critically acclaimed single "Remember Love," co-written with Hollywood actor and songwriter Kalani Queypo, explores the haunting effects of Alzheimer's from the perspective of a loved one. Proceeds from this song are donated to research for brain health.
In his personal life, Chadwick is a horseman and enjoys training horses and spending time in nature. Chadwick keeps true to his heart and continues to impassion his audience with the soul and sincerity of his music, while remaining on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry.
Learn more at ChadwickJohnson.com
