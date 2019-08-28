Center Theatre Group Now Accepting Applications For 2019 â€“ 2020 Student Matinee Program

Center Theatre Group invites schools and community organizations serving youth from the greater Los Angeles area to apply for the 2019 - 2020 Student Matinee Program, a comprehensive arts education experience which brings thousands of students and educators to the theatre each season.

The Student Matinee Program includes admission to a special morning matinee performance of a production at the Ahmanson Theatre or Mark Taper Forum, followed by a post-show discussion with the cast and crew and educational materials to help prepare students to comprehend the world of the play. Prior to seeing the show, teachers participate in an educator conference to explore the play in-depth and have the option of bringing Center Theatre Group teaching artists into their classroom to lead show-based activities.

The dates and productions for the 2019 - 2020 Student Matinee Program are as follows:

December 12, 2019

Matthew Bourne's

"Swan Lake" Ahmanson Theatre February 11 and 12, 2020 "What the Constitution

Means to Me"

Mark Taper Forum

April 30, 2020 "Once on This Island" Ahmanson Theatre

Multiple educators from the same school or community organization may apply. Each application allows for a maximum enrollment of 50 students and up to 5 chaperones. Accepted groups must provide their own transportation to the theatre and pay a $50 enrollment fee. Administrative expenses and tickets for each student, teacher, and adult chaperone are included.

To apply to the Student Matinee program, educators from schools and community organizations serving youth can visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Student-Matinees.

The Student Matinee Program is made possible in part by the Rosenthal Family Foundation.

The Student Matinee Program also receives generous support from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, The Walt Disney Foundation Company, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Renee & Meyer Luskin, Deena & Edward Nahmias, Union Bank, and U.S. Bank.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1600 to 2100- seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.





