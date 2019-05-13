Center Theatre Group Accepting Submissions For 2020 Dorothy And Richard E. Sherwood Award

Center Theatre Group is now accepting submissions for the 2020 Dorothy and Richard E. Sherwood Award. The deadline to submit an application is June 10, 2019.

The Sherwood Award is an annual $10,000 prize that supports innovative and adventurous theatre artists and engages them in a professional relationship with Center Theatre Group. The award is presented to one theatre artist each year at the Ovation Awards ceremony produced by LA Stage Alliance. Two additional Sherwood finalists will also receive a $1,000 honorarium.

Center Theatre Group invites individual theatre artists to submit an application if they have resided in Los Angeles for at least two years and have developed or collaborated in at least two fully produced projects in Los Angeles. Sherwood awardees demonstrate leadership qualities, push existing boundaries and are dedicated to improving the future of their respective artistic fields. Artists are not limited by title, role or genre, but they must have a relationship to contemporary performance rooted in theatre.

Center Theatre Group will offer an information session to prospective applicants on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at The Music Center Annex building, 601 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.





