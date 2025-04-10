Celebrate Mother's Day With 'MOMentum Place' at Theatricum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every year on Mother’s Day, “MOMentum Place” creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum.

Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life — always on the go for others. Now, she can sit back and relax and enjoy an uncommon afternoon of performance delights that are kid-friendly and full of surprises. For an extra treat, enjoy a scrumptious Mother’s Day brunch in the Theatricum gardens before the performance.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 11. Brunch at 12pm, performance at 2pm. Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is an outdoor space terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually and bring cushions for bench seating.



