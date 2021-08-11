Catalina Island Museum Presents DINNER AND A MOVIE: FUN IN ACAPULCO

Travel to Mexico with Catalina Island Museum during Dinner and a Movie featuring Elvis Presley's Fun in Acapulco paired with dinner by acclaimed Orange County chef Diego Velasco.

This museum tradition returns in-person with guests enjoying a specialty menu of shrimp ceviche tostadas, smoked chicken enchiladas, cochinita pibil, and more. The evening will also feature a performance by popular Elvis impersonator James Kruk, singing classic Elvis hits along with signature dance moves.

Kruk first was chosen to portray Elvis for comedian Steve Martin, for the Broadway tour of his hit play "Picasso at The Lapin Agile." Kruk was selected by Martin himself for his amazing "Elvis" voice, look, humor, charisma and those almost NC-17 dance moves that get the whole house screaming.

Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for non-members and $15 for children ages 3-15. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar.



Catalina Island Museum remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees, and the surrounding community. The museum is operating in accordance with the most current guidance from State and local health agencies. For more information about Catalina Island Museum, visit catalinamuseum.org.