Casting Director Robi Reed Returns To The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series

The Richard Lawson Studios welcomes for a third time as a guest instructor for its Self-Tape Master Class Series, Emmy Award winning Casting Director Robi Reed. Classes take place every Saturday morning at 10 AM PST via Zoom Webinar.

Richard Lawson Studios was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

On May 15th, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by veteran Casting Director Robi Reed. Twenty actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions be assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Ms. Reed.

Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Rosie Perez, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah all have something in common: Emmy Award-winning Casting Director Robi Reed. Blessed with an eye for talent and a gift for spotting a diamond in the rough, her career has spanned over 30 years. Her ability to match a role with the perfect choice has made household names out of Jamie Foxx and Mekhi Phifer to name a few. Reed has more than 50 films to her credit, including Soul Food, The Best Man, For Colored Girls, Love Jones, & Set It Off. Reed's first studio film was Spike Lee's School Daze. She went on to cast Lee's Do The Right Thing, Mo' Better Blues, Crooklyn, Clockers, Malcolm X; winning the CSA Award for best casting, & Jungle Fever; breaking out two of Hollywood's biggest stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Halle Berry.

Reed has cast a multitude of television projects, including HBO's The Tuskegee Airmen for which she won an Emmy Award for best casting, Oprah Winfrey's Their Eyes Were Watching God, the Showtime series Barbershop, Girlfriends, In Living Color, A Different World, & Roc.

After 25 years of running her own company, Robi Reed Entertainment, Reed joined the executive ranks at Black Entertainment Television Networks (BETN). In her position as Vice President of Talent and Casting for Original Programming, she oversees all scripted and non-scripted shows for the network, including the NAACP Image Award winning mini-series The Bobby Brown Story and The New Edition Story, as well as American Soul.

Reed holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in Speech Communication and Theatre from Hampton University.

This event has multiple enrollment tiers:

Working actors receiving a verbal in class assessment: $55 (SOLD OUT)

Observing Students: $20

Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlsrobireed3.eventbrite.com

