Casting Announced For APOLLO 11 Immersive Theater Show At The Rose Bowl

APOLLO 11 - The Immersive Live Show announces full casting for its world premiere in Los Angeles this July. Performances begin July 5th. As we approach the 50th anniversary of man's first steps on the Moon, the time has come to tell one of the greatest stories in human history. Los Angeles will be this exciting and new truly immersive live show's first stop of an 18-city tour over the next three years.

The cast of 20 actors includes Mike Bash (Ensemble), Raquel Cain (Sydney), David Edelstein (Lewis), Jackson Kendall (Ollie), Brian Knudsen (Lewis), Brianna McClellan (Elizabeth), James McHale (Ensemble), Herb Mendelsohn (Older Ben), Pete Navis (Ensemble), Levi Petree (Ensemble), Christian Prentice (Younger Ben), Dennis Renard (Ollie), Dylan John Seaton (Ensemble), Jessie Sherman (Ensemble), Malachy Silva (Frank), Ken Stirbl (Older Ben), Tory Stolper (Elizabeth), Tom Trudgeon (Frank), Nick Waaland (Younger Ben) and Tyler Marie Watkins (Sydney).

"Our aim is to create a unique once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience. We are literally taking audiences with us to the Moon and returning them safely back to earth, and we are incredibly excited to have secured this extraordinary and talented cast to tell our story," said APOLLO 11 producer Nick Grace.

APOLLO 11 invites audiences to go on an epic journey to the Moon and back. The story of the 400,000 individuals it took to accomplish this mission is told through the eyes of Ben, a retired NASA Aerospace Engineer, as he recounts those heady days to his granddaughter Sydney, who finds her eyes turning away from her smartphone and up to the sky as she dreams about the endless possibilities of space. This celebration of one of mankind's greatest achievements takes audiences of all ages on the ride of a lifetime and inspires future generations to imagine what comes next.

Staged in a groundbreaking, purpose-built venue, APOLLO 11 is a truly immersive live show performed by 20 actors under 40,000 square feet of stunning 360° video projection and brought to life by world-class theatre design, a full orchestral score and life-size rockets.

APOLLO 11 is produced by Nick Grace Management, SwissApollo and Mat Churchill Productions in association with UnUsUaL Entertainment and Sliding Doors Entertainment.

APOLLO 11 is written by Todd Kreidler and directed by Scott Faris. Creative Producer is Anthony Van Laast. Set and Costume Design by Leslie Travers. Video Design and production by Treatment Studio. The music is composed and arranged by James Seymour Brett. Lighting Design by Bruno Poet and Sound Design by Bobby Aitken. Original concept by Lukas and Bettina Viglietti.

APOLLO 11 will perform in 18 cities across the U.S. with the tour launch on July 5th at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. Due to popular demand, as of May 19th, APOLLO 11 will be adding two additional weeks of performances in Los Angeles, with the engagement now running to August 11th. Engagements in Orange County and Houston have also been announced with more cities coming soon.

For more information about APOLLO 11 - The Immersive Live Show please visit apollo11show.com.





