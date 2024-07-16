Cast Set For Transcendence Theatre Company's DANCING IN THE STREET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Transcendence Theatre Company has announced the cast of Dancing in the Street, a sizzling summer block party and the third performance in Transcendence's summer season Broadway In Sonoma. Dancing in the Street will run for one weekend only from August 15–18, 2024 in Sonoma's Field of Dreams. Directed and choreographed by Eric Jackson, this electrifying performance features an iconic summer playlist with music from legendary artists like Whitney Houston, Elton John, and Bruno Mars, along with timeless Motown classics, making it the ultimate summer music celebration.

The cast of Dancing in the Street includes a lineup of acclaimed performers from Broadway, National Tours, and other esteemed venues. The cast includes Ginger Bess, who has performed on stages coast-to-coast with her vintage jazz band; Melanie Fernandez, who recently starred as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Pioneer Theatre Company); Alloria Frayser, who made her Transcendence debut last season in An Enchanted Evening and has been seen regionally in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical andChicago; Patrick Garr, known for his roles on Broadway in Mean Girls and Hamilton (National Tour); Elliott Litherland, celebrated for his performances on stage and screen; Erin Maya, a dynamic performer and lead of the band Erin Maya and the Reckoning; Vasthy Mompoint, a talented Haitian-American and a multi-hyphenate artist last seen at Transcendence in Hooray for Hollywood; David L. Murray Jr., credited for his Off-Broadway performances in On the Right Track and Songs for a New World.; Devin L. Roberts known for his role in The Lion King on Broadway; and Valerie Salgado, a classically trained dancer, who will also serve as associate choreographer. Transcendence is honored to welcome back returning cast members Melanie, Alloria, Erin, Vasthy, David, Devin, and Valerie for this phenomenal summer music celebration.

Director and choreographer Eric Jackson makes a welcome return to Sonoma with Dancing in the Street. Jackson serves as associate artistic director at Salt Lake City Pioneer Theatre after working with Transcendence Theatre Company for seven years as a performer, costume designer, props master, assistant to the artistic director, and stage director. The creative team also includes Nicolas Perez (Music Director), Daniel Simons (Production Coordinator), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director), Paul Hudson (Lighting Designer), Mark Zuckerman(Sound Designer & Engineer), Melinda Hare (Costume Coordinator), Sarah Jackson(Production Stage Manager), and Michelle Tuite (Assistant Stage Manager).

Transcendence will host special community nights as a part of the Dancing in the Street weekend run, with Pride Night on Saturday, August 17 and $5 Family Night on Sunday, August 18. For Pride Night, Transcendence is partnering with Face to Face, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS in Sonoma County. Transcendence is also partnering with Positive Images, an LGBTQIA+ community center that provides mental health support, advocacy, and education, for the entire run of Dancing in the Street.

Transcendence is hosting four weekends of Broadway musical revues in the Field of Dreams this summer! Each show highlights unique musical styles and performances ranging from Broadway and the American song catalog to pop and rock hits, R&B, and more. Featuring Broadway performers from such acclaimed musicals as Hamilton, Wicked, and Les Misérables.

With Sonoma Plaza a mere walk from Field of Dreams, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner, shopping, world-class wine tastings, and all that Sonoma has to offer before and after the show. This season, food trucks will not be on-site at the Field of Dreams. The RBC Wealth Management Gold Lounge at Fazio Field will open at 5:30 p.m. before each performance for Gold level tickets. Fazio Field will open at 6:30 p.m. for all other ticket levels. Guests can enjoy artisanal wines, local beer, and other beverages before the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Transcendence Theatre Company has partnered with several surrounding parking lots near the Field of Dreams for the Broadway in Sonoma summer series. All patrons who plan to drive must make a parking lot reservation before arriving at the show, either through the online checkout process or by calling the Transcendence Box Office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

Individual tickets range in price from $25 to $185. Groups of 10 or more will save up to 20%. Both tickets and subscriptions are available now online at BestNightEver.org, or by calling the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

