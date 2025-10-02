Cast Set For Third Annual YOU WILL BE FOUND Benefit Concert For NAMI GLAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fraser Entertainment Group will present the third annual You Will Be Found – A Benefit Concert for NAMI GLAC (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County) on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at Catalina Jazz Club. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The star-studded evening will feature performances by Eydie Alyson, Owen Bakula, David Burnham, Chelsea Field, Kate Flannery, Emily Goglia, Jane Lynch, James Snyder, Shannon Warne, and Nita Whitaker. Brad Ellis will serve as music director, pianist, and co-host, alongside co-host Carla Renata.

Broadway, film, and television stars will bring their musical talents to Catalina Jazz Club for one night only, in a program suitable for all ages. All proceeds will benefit NAMI GLAC, supporting its mission to provide education, advocacy, and support for individuals and families affected by mental illness across Greater Los Angeles.

