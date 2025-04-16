Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of THE YOUNG DOLPHINS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HERO Theatre has announced the cast for the world premiere of The Young Dolphins written and directed by Elisa Bocanegra, performing at the Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles. The Young Dolphins is a co-production with Inner-City Arts.

The Young Dolphins is part of HERO Multimedia's Nuestro Planeta, a new works commissioning initiative based on research around environmental justice issues happening in Latine countries and how Latine American families are directly affected. The play is rooted in Bocanegra's research at the Prescott College Kino Bay Center for Cultural and Ecological Studies in Bahía Kino, Mexico.

The production stars Jackie Lopez, Maya Gonzalez, Carlo Narváez, Santi Gavidia, Javier Galvez, Minerva Garcia, Richard Azurdia, and Ashley Busenlener.

The creative team includes Maggie Dick (Costume Design), Stephen Alvarez (Sound Design), Catherine Moreno (Costume Assistant), Jesus Hurtado (Scenic and Projections Design), Dominique Jakowec (Assistant Scenic & Props Design), Beth Peterson (Puppet Design), Fernando Gonzalez (Lighting Design), and Celina Lee Surniak (Stunt Choreography).

The Young Dolphins tells the heroic tale of a group of teens dedicated to protecting the planet. Set in a coastal town in Sonora, Mexico, and inspired by true teen activists, The Young Dolphins is fun, action-packed, and educational.

The research, development, and production of The Young Dolphins is supported in part by the Dreiseszun Family Foundation.

The Young Dolphins will have 15 performances for students from the LA Unified School District and open community performances on Saturday, May 17th at 11am and 2pm at Inner-City Arts, located at 720 Kohler St, Los Angeles, CA 90021. Tickets for the community performances are free of charge and reservations are first come, first served. More information is available at www.herotheatre.org/the-young-dolphins.

Elisa Bocanegra is a Puerto Rican artist and the founder of HERO Theatre. Her work with HERO Theatre has been featured in the Los Angeles Times. Elisa is a 2022-2023 Fulbright scholar where she was in residence at Colombia's revered science institute, Instituto Humboldt. She also won the TCG Leadership U Grant, the nation's largest grant of its kind, for her work with HERO Theatre. This provided her the opportunity to be part of the Leadership Team at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for two seasons. Her stage directing credits include Nuestro Planeta: COLOMBIA, Luzmi; NOTHING, NOTHING; and TROY, which is a modern retelling of THE TROJAN WOMEN about women and houselessness in Los Angeles. She worked alongside Kilroy List playwright Amina Henry in the development of NOTHING, NOTHING and TROY. Other directing credits include Festival Irene: A Tribute to Cuban Playwright María Irene Fornés, The Floating Island Plays by Eduardo Machado, and a new screen and stage project called Nuestro Planeta, which focuses on educating audiences about environmental justice within the Americas. Elisa is mentored by Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter. She graduated with an MFA from Cullors's Social & Environmental Arts Practice program and with a PhD in Sustainability Education, both at Prescott College. Elisa was part of the inaugural NEXUS Cohort at New York Stage and Film and later received the Pfaelzer Award. As an actor, her first film, GIRLFIGHT, won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Film at The Sundance Film Festival. She recurs on Season 2 of Peacock TV's Based On A True Story. Other credits include Apple TV's Physical starring Rose Byrne, and Netflix's Christmas With You. She has extensive experience performing at major theaters around the country in addition to The Roundabout Theatre Company in New York.

