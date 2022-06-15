Cast Announced For The Rose Center Theater's Toe-Tapping Summer Musical 42ND STREET

Announcing the cast for the Rose Center Theater's upcoming musical 42nd Street. Broadway's Tony award-winning, glitzy, show-stopping musical, celebrating the magic of show business!

Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble wrote the book for the musical, which features a score by Harry Warren, and lyrics by Al Dubin. 42nd Street is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes .

The cast will be lead by Chris Caputo as Julian Marsh, Barb Hinrichsen as Dorothy Brock, Amanda Jean as Peggy Sawyer, and Trevin Stephenson as Billy Lawlor.

Tim Nelson will direct and musically direct 42nd Street, with a creative team including choreographers Diane Makas and Jennifer Matthews, and production designer Chris Caputo of Legacy Theatricals.

Joining the cast will be Kristin Henry as Maggie Jones, Randall Goddard as Bert Berry, Evan Blake Martorana as Andy Lee, Dannielle Green as Anytime Annie, Jillian Matthews as Phyllis Dale, Kylie Matthews as Lorraine Fleming, Mark Wickham as Pat Denning, JD Rinde as Abner Dillon, Erik Duane as Mac, Olivia Leyva as Millie, Tiona Bland as Diane Lorimer, Gemme Pedersen as Ethel, and Olivia Aniceto as Gladys.

Rounding out the ensemble are Cherie Aniceto, Lily Aniceto, Sandra Aniceto, Lauren Belt, Taven Blanke, Lindsay Brett, Laurel Brookhyser, Victoria Capobianco, Kylie Christensen, Hailey Collins, Connor Dapkus, Ella de Prez, Cheryl Dekeyser, Erica Duane, Colin Eaton, Honoria Felton, Robbynn Green, Kelli Griffin, Chloe Hubbard, Anabel Irwin, Daniel Justin, Amanda MacDonald. Landon Mariano, Savanna Matthews, Carlie McCleary, Ava Melgoza, Carmela Miars, Jenna Minor, Joshua Outman, Brett Popiel, Darien Rorick, Emily Salo, Alysia Smith, and Cat Valentine.

42nd Street follows the story of aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer as she arrives to the bright lights of New York City from Allentown, Pennsylvania, armed with her tap shoes and big dreams. Peggy's talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director, Julian Marsh, who gives her a spot as a chorus girl in Pretty Lady, his newest show. However, Pretty Lady's leading lady, Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva, is not pleased with the new girl in the cast. When Dorothy breaks her ankle during the show's previews, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close before it even opens, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found...perhaps someone like Peggy Sawyer? Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? With a score chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting to Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo," and the titular song "Forty-Second Street," do not miss your chance to experience the glitziest, toe-tapping musical of the Summer.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting: www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.