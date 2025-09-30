California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley Musical Theatre Conservatory To Present MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) Musical Theatre Conservatory students will present Merrily We Roll Along October 3–5 at the Duarte Performing Arts Center.

The production traces the unraveling of three friends over 20 years, told in reverse, focusing on wealthy but jaded composer Franklin Shepard and his estranged companions Mary Flynn and Charley Kringas.

Directed by CSArts-SGV instructor Graham Jackson, the show challenges young performers with Sondheim’s complex score and emotionally layered storytelling. “This sort of material offers the students an incredible opportunity to grow and expand their abilities,” said Jackson. “As they tackle these challenges, one can see their confidence grow, and the result is powerful performance after powerful performance.”

Students have also contributed to the design of the production, creating costumes, hair, and makeup elements that subtly reflect the passage of time across the decades. The production follows the Conservatory’s recent performance of The Threepenny Opera, demonstrating the program’s range across musical theatre styles.

