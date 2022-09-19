Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

California Repertory Company Announces Fall 2022 Season

The season opens with Luis Alfaro’s seminal work, Electricidad.

Sep. 19, 2022  

California Repertory Company has announced productions for the Fall 2022 season.

Cal Rep's Fall 2022 season highlights stories of identity, humanity, and love; all told by CSULB students, faculty, and guest artists all performed at the Studio Theater at California State University, Long Beach.

The season opens with Luis Alfaro's seminal work, Electricidad. Luis Alfaro is a writer known for his work in poetry, theater, short stories, and performance. Directed by Sara Guerrero, Electricidad tells the story of a girl who is suddenly thrown into a whirlwind of resentment, rage, grief, and vengeance following the death of her father. You won't want to miss this modern adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy Electra which marries mythology with urban drama and gang culture in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The season continues with Richard O'Brien's iconic The Rocky Horror Show, the cult-classic ode to science fiction and horror movies from the 1930's to 1960's. Directed by Jen Richardson, The Rocky Horror Show follows the soon-to-be-wed couple, Brad and Janet, as they go through a night of unexpected debauchery and excitement. Brad and Janet's misadventures will cause them to question everything they've known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. Join us (if you dare) to become creatures of the night!

Closing the fall semester is Caryl Churchill's Love and Information, a kaleidoscopic exploration of a world full of chaos, alienation, miscommunication, and nonsense. Directed by Jessica Hanna, Love and Information implores audience members to draw their own conclusions about the nature of relationships, language, technology, and the monotony of our day to day lives through a plethora of scenes, scenarios, and characters.

This season celebrates both the classics, cult classics, and their modern adaptations. These stories were chosen for our Cal Rep season to mirror our current times as a society - searching for some semblance of sense in an ever-changing world. The Fall 2022 Season runs from September 30th to December 10th, 2022 with three productions, and over 25 performances, all within four months, we can't wait for you to join us at the Studio Theater this fall.


