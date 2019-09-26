CSA To Hold Native American & Indigenous Actors Town Hall Conversation

Casting Society of America, as part of its ongoing "Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Casting Initiative," will sponsor a Town Hall conversation for Native American and Indigenous Actors. The Initiative is a series of conversations and classes designed to effect concrete change in how actors in historically underrepresented communities are afforded access to job opportunities.

"As Native Americans, one of our biggest obstacles is just being seen as present-day human beings. We are an important part of our shared American story, not only of the past, but of the present and future as well. We have a responsibility to ensure that this vibrant and vital part of our shared experience is not lost or set aside," says DeLanna Studi (Actor, Writer, and chair of the SAG-AFTRA Native American Committee). "As Native people, we are often called the 'Vanishing Race' or the 'Disappearing People.' One of our biggest burdens and greatest opportunities is educating the Industry about who we really are: to break past these stereotypes and to move our communities forward.

"We live in a digital age where the majority of all of our information comes from on-screen images. In addition to our families, our communities, and our education system, how we learn who we are and how we relate to others is powerfully influenced by the media. Especially now. Which is why this Town Hall is important. It is imperative that Hollywood stories move beyond stereotypes and reflect the great diversity and vitality of who we are as Native Americans today. We are still here, and we are thriving."

Russell Boast, President of CSA says, "I think that the entertainment industry has been responsible for perpetuating some harmful and potentially dangerous stereotypes. Events like this provide an opportunity to address current issues and are a crucial step towards accurate and authentic portrayals in the media."

Jake Hart, actor, says "I'm so grateful that Casting Society of America is expanding the importance of cultural authenticity in the process. Indigenous Americans stand ready to have our voices heard, our faces seen, and through these new efforts of CSA, our stories reclaimed."

Tanis Parenteau, actor, says "Native representation in the arts is important and is growing but authentic and contemporary representation is even more important. Casting directors have the potential to be powerful allies."

The Town Hall in New York City will feature a panel including but not limited to 2019 Media Access Award honoree David Caparelliotis (Casting), Claire Burke (Casting), Stephanie Klapper (Casting), Marc Shaer (Manager), DeLanna Studi (Actor/Writer and Chair of the SAG/AFTRA Native Americans Committee), Tanis Parenteau (Actor), Jake Hart (Actor), and Ty Defoe (Actor/Writer) will take place on Monday, October 21st, 2019. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

NY Location: Actors Equity Building, 165 W. 46th St., 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036 in the Equity Council Room.

The Town Hall in Los Angeles will feature a panel including but not limited to Rene Haynes (Casting), Angelique Midthunder (Casting), Kimberly Guerrero (Actor), Sheri Foster (Actor), Q'orianka Kilcher (Actor), Tokala Black Elk (Actor),and Jason Gavin (Writer and Chair of the WGA's Native American & Indigenous Writers Committee) will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019. Doors will open 6:30pm.

LA Location: SAG-AFTRA Building 5757 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 in the Cagney Boardroom.

The session is for union and non-union artists who are professional and professionally trained actors and those actively pursuing professional careers as performers. Actors who identify as Native American or Indigenous are encouraged to attend. Casting Professionals (Casting Directors, Associates, and Assistants), Talent Agents, and Talent Managers are encouraged to attend.

CSA will also be live-streaming the event through Facebook Live and will be taking questions and comments via Twitter for those who cannot or prefer not to attend in person.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CSAInclusionAndDiversity/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSAcasting

Please RSVP via SignupGenius at the below link:

NY: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080944A4AB29A7F49-native

LA: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080944A4AB29A7F49-lanative

For any questions, please email Inclusionanddiversity@castingsociety.com

The goals of the event are:

for both constituencies to better understand the practical issues they encounter in their respective professions, and to share goals and aspirations; to discuss how CSA might better and more consistently work to increase audition opportunities and advocate for Native American and Indigenous actors.

This Town Hall event will be the first step toward achieving those goals and will be followed by additional events that may include a Business of the Business Event, A series of free workshops, and a taped open call, where participating actors will receive video footage for their audition reel.

Special thanks to the SAG-AFTRA National Ethnic Employment Opportunities Committee.

Casting Society of America (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1000 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals, while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society of America, please visit CastingSociety.co





