CONVENIENCE Comes to the Henry Murray Stage at The Matrix in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Convenience, with performance and multimedia, takes an intimate look inside the workings of a young woman's mind, as the stresses of modern life push her to the edge. The production accomplishes this while including the techniques of experimental and avant-garde theatre.

Janya Govani is the writer-performer. Born in Rajkot, Gujarat, India, In her native country, she trained in theatre, dance (classical and contemporary), and music. She performed in theatre and dance in India and Thailand. She continued her training after moving to Los Angeles. She wrote, produced, and wrote the music for a short film, Rivem, in which she co-starred. She also appeared in a feature film, Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story.

Convenience is a frankly adult look inside the psyche of a young woman, exploring the impulses that drive her actions, motivations, and desires. If you are interested at all in women, this show will provide you with an unusual, poetically intellectual perspective.

WHO: Written, produced, and performed by Janya Govani.

WHERE: The Henry Murray Stage at The Matrix Theatre, 7657 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

WHEN: Previews Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 9:00 p.m.; Regular performances Saturday June 15 at 9:00 p.m.; Friday, June 21 at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 22 at 9:00 p.m.; Friday, June 28 at 9:30 p.m.

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 50 minutes.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Adult themes, nudity. Suggested for audiences age 18 to Adult.

Comments