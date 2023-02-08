Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COCK Returns to Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre This Week

There will be 12 performances only at the LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre beginning with a preview on Thursday, February 9, at 8pm.

Feb. 08, 2023  
COCK Returns to Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre This Week

Clearglass Productions in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center has announced a limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of c*ckby Mike Bartlett. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips.

There will be 12 performances only at the LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre beginning with a preview on Thursday, February 9, at 8pm, and opening set for Friday, February 10, at 8pm. The regular playing schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm through March 4 only. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

First performed at The Royal Court Theatre in London in 2011, c*ckis the tale of a gay man torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. Visceral and funny, the play tackles thorny issues rarely seen onstage. Its honest and straightforward exploration of bisexuality suggests that gay or not, people fall in love with those who can give us happiness.

Said Steven Stanley on StageSceneLA.com, "[Cock is] one of the most impressively staged and performed productions I've seen at Hollywood Fringe since the festival was inaugurated back in 2010. [It] so surpasses Fringe expectations that it deserves to be held over or revived exactly as staged." And Laura Foti Cohen of Larchmont Buzz said, "A beautifully written show, c*ckis both visceral in its depiction of romantic sturm and drang and laugh-out-loud funny ... this production is strong, and a Fringe highlight."

Annika Chavez is a director, writer, and actor. She is a USC graduate and is currently based in Los Angeles and New York. Her 2021 film Bolognese is on its festival run; it was recently seen at the Palm Springs International Shortsfest where it was nominated for best US short, and at NFFTY where it won an Audience Award. As a writer, she was a semi-finalist for the 2021 NBC Nosotros Monologue Slam.

Dennis Delsing has had a long career in film, television, and theatre. His credits include Jersey Boys (the movie), Black Monday (Showtime), Absolutely Filthy (Sacred Fools), First Monday in October (Odyssey Theatre), and many others.

Sean Hemeon is an LA-based actor and writer. His TV credits include the CW's first gay newlywed sitcom Husbands, Rake (Fox), Criminal Minds (CBS), True Blood (CBS), and As the World Turns (CBS). He has appeared onstage at Boston Court Pasadena, Macha Theatre, and South Coast Rep.

Marly Phillips is an LA-based actor and writer. He was born in London and moved to NYC at age 10. He studied at Fiorello H. LaGuardia Arts High School and The Neighborhood Playhouse. His theatre credits include We Go Together, Rising Stars, and Little Miss Sunshine. Film credits include La Prière and Bernadette (both in France), Pizza Time, and What a God Damn Shame.

Mike Bartlett's other plays include Albion, Wild, Game, An Intervention, Bull, 13, Artefacts, My Child, Stuff I Buried in a Small Town, Silent Charities, Earthquakes in London, Why People Really Burn, Swimming for Beginners, and The Love at Last, among others. He has also written several radio plays for the BBC as well as television series and screenplays.

Taubert Nadalini is a working director, actor, composer, and producer in New York and Los Angeles. He studied at USC and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has helped create or produce over 30 plays, musicals, and short films.

Ticket prices range from $25-$35 for general admission and may be purchased online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/tickets or by phone at (323) 860-7300. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.




Interview: Fountain Theatres Simon Levy Shares His LIFESPAN OF A FACT Photo
Interview: Fountain Theatre's Simon Levy Shares His LIFESPAN OF A FACT
The Fountain Theatre west coast premieres Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell’s The Lifespan of a Fact opening February 18, 2023 (with previews starting February 15th). Fountain Theatre’s producing director Simon Levy directs the cast of Ron Bottitta, Inger Tudor and Jonah Robinson. Simon took some time between his rehearsals to give me some insight to the behind-the-scenes of Lifespan and the Fountain.
Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHIN Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within Photo
Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHIN' Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within
First look photos! Hilarious, profound and all-around irresistible, William Shakespeare’s quintessential rom-com, Much Ado About Nothing, gets the A Noise Within treatment as part of its “Daring to Love” season. 
Review: Disneys THE LION KING Wows at the Hollywood Pantages Photo
Review: Disney's THE LION KING Wows at the Hollywood Pantages
From the moment Rafiki (Gugwana Dlamini) Shaman of the Pride Lands, heralded her recognizably famous opening note, the audience was uproarious.  Even as long as it’s been around, THE LION KING is still a wonder to behold. 
Latino Theater Companys 2023 Spring Season to Spotlight Eclectic Nature of the American La Photo
Latino Theater Company's 2023 Spring Season to Spotlight Eclectic Nature of the American Latinx Experience
 L.A.’s Latino Theater Company has announced a four-play Spring Season that attests to the eclectic nature of the American Latinx experience with work by artists from Los Angeles, Mexico and New York.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHIN' Opens This Weekend At A Noise WithinPhotos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHIN' Opens This Weekend At A Noise Within
February 7, 2023

First look photos! Hilarious, profound and all-around irresistible, William Shakespeare’s quintessential rom-com, Much Ado About Nothing, gets the A Noise Within treatment as part of its “Daring to Love” season. 
Latino Theater Company's 2023 Spring Season to Spotlight Eclectic Nature of the American Latinx ExperienceLatino Theater Company's 2023 Spring Season to Spotlight Eclectic Nature of the American Latinx Experience
February 7, 2023

 L.A.’s Latino Theater Company has announced a four-play Spring Season that attests to the eclectic nature of the American Latinx experience with work by artists from Los Angeles, Mexico and New York.
Musical Theatre West Debuts 9 TO 5 in Long Beach This WeekMusical Theatre West Debuts 9 TO 5 in Long Beach This Week
February 7, 2023

Join three unlikely friends as they take on their boss in a fight for office control! Long Beach's premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), will debut its production of 9 to 5, The Musical this February.
California Repertory Company Announces Spring 2023 Season
February 7, 2023

California Repertory Company (CalRep) has announced the Spring 2023 season.  A shipwreck, a furtive disguise, and some quite stylish yellow stockings, William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” opens the season with a comedic bang.
REDCAT Presents FAC XTRA RETREAT, February 17-18REDCAT Presents FAC XTRA RETREAT, February 17-18
February 6, 2023

On Feb. 17 and 18, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, presents FAC XTRA RETREAT (FXR), a studio art pedagogy-themed performance by a temporal grouping of seven Asian American artist-educators based in L.A.: Ei Arakawa, Patty Chang, Pearl C Hsiung, Amanda Ross-Ho, Anna Sew Hoy, Shirley Tse, and Amy Yao. 
share