CHECK PLEASE Comes to The Zephyr Theater This Week

Studio For Performing Arts LA is producing a one-time special engagement production of the hilarious play "Check Please," starring a break-out cast of diverse LA actors.

The production, directed by Walid Chaya, will take place at The Zephyr Theater in West Hollywood, CA on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Walid is a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and created this program as a platform for aspiring artists that may not have similar opportunities to shine.

"Check Please," written by Jonathan Rand, follows a series of blind dates that couldn't get any worse -- until they do. But could there possibly be a light at the end of the tunnel?

Doors open at 3:30pm and the show begins promptly at 4:00pm on October 24, followed by a Creatives Mixer with Live Music by singer/songwriter Rawan Chaya.

Hundreds of actors were screened online and fourteen were picked for the break-out cast:

Keiley Backstrom

Cindy Chase

Alexandria Crouse Bond

Titanium Delo

Nelson Hill

Tooba Imran

Josie Matherly

Makinley Patterson

Miguel Romo

Marcello Simeone

Yoshuah

Sierra Erika Taylor

Michael Warker

Rokhsane Zadeh

This program is part of a scholarship production series at Studio For Performing Arts LA that gives diverse actors the chance to train and put on a play while making important industry connections in film and television. The scholarship series, created by Walid Chaya, caters to discover underprivileged performers that may not have access to similar opportunities, especially during the pandemic, and all at no cost to the performer.

Following the performance LA singer/songwriter Rawan Chaya will take the stage for an acoustic set of songs themed to the production. She has headlined at venues in LA, DC, Beirut, Germany, and was a top ten contender with Universal Music Group's Aloft competition and a finalist on The Voice Arabia. Rawan's EP will be released this fall and you can listen to her music on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

Tickets for the event on October 24 are available online only and must be purchased in advance at studioforperformingarts.com. Tickets include admission to both the "Check Please" play as well as the Creatives Mixer. The play is produced by special arrangements with Playscripts Inc.