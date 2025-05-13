CHARMIN THE MUSICAL Comes to Hollywood Fringe in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What do you get when you mix a pandemic, a married couple stuck at home, and a desperate search for toilet paper? You get Charmin The Musical — a laugh-out-loud, unexpectedly touching new comedy from acclaimed playwright John Enright, coming this June to the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Written by John Enright

Directed by John Coppola

Executive Producer: John Enright

Consulting Producer: Matthew Quinn

Assistant Director: Laura Marlowe

Music Composer: Anne Tan

Starring Travis Joe Dixon and Judi Domroy

This world-premiere musical takes audiences inside a suburban home during lockdown, where Henry and Sheila’s relationship is put to the ultimate test: boredom, fear, and an increasingly dramatic toilet paper shortage. As their dialogue erupts into hilarious, heartfelt songs, this sharp comedy explores how love gives us the courage to face the unknown — even if the unknown is just a run to the store during a pandemic.

“I want people to be amused and touched,” says Enright. “Love motivates us to conquer fear. That’s the core of this story, even if it started with something as silly as a toilet paper shortage.”

The original score, written by Auckland-based composer Anne Tan, infuses the production with energy, humor, and emotional depth. “All of the music is completely original and written just for this show,” Enright shares. “It brings so much life to the absurdity of the moment and the warmth behind it.”

A veteran of the stage, Enright brings a rich track record of sharp, quirky comedies that have won praise from both critics and audiences. From the “lighthearted script” of Wild Flowers (Chicago Reader) to the “fast-paced, warm, and funny” O'Brien & O'Brian (NY Theater Now), his plays have consistently delivered both laughs and heart. His recent hit Kitties In Space: The Saga was featured on NBC.

But Charmin The Musical might be his most relatable work yet. “We all went through Covid together,” he notes. “It’s not aimed at any specific demographic. It’s for people who’ve been in relationships, felt fear, and needed a laugh. In other words—just people.”

With all-original songs, timeless themes, and a script packed with zingers and zing, Charmin The Musical is a delightful plunge into the everyday absurdities that brought us together—even when we were six feet apart.

