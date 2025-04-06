CASA 0101 Theater To Present TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director and Emmanuel Deleage, Executive Director will present Tuesdays with Morrie, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, based on the book by Mitch Albom, directed by Miguel Angel Delgado, starring Vance Valencia as Morrie Schwartz, and Gilbert Reynoso as Mitch Albom. The play will be presented as part of CASA 0101 Theater’s 25th Anniversary Season on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays at 3:00 p.m. for a Four-Week run, April 18 – May 11, 2025 in the Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Los Angeles, CA 90033.

Based on the breakout The New York Times bestseller, this autobiographical story is about an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and his former college professor. Sixteen years later, Mitch learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a class on the meaning of life.



Miguel Angel Delgado, Director, said “I first read the book Tuesdays with Morrie when I was in middle school. The book had a profound impact on me at that time, and still does to this day, with its poignant message of caring and focusing positively on your own life even under the most dire circumstances. In the play the character of Morrie Schwartz has an upbeat, cheerful and inspiring outlook on life even though he is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. There are many life lessons to be learned from this play.”



The Production Team for Tuesdays with Morrie includes: Josefina López (of Boyle Heights, CA), Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake, CA), Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Miguel Angel Delgado (of South Gate, CA) Director and CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director; Gabrielle Maldonado (of Lakewood, CA) Music Composer; César Retana-Holguín (of Northridge, CA) Scenic Designer; Alejandro Parra (of Burbank, CA) Lighting Designer; Alejandro Lechuga (of Los Angeles, CA) Costume Designer; Joaquín Madrid Larrañaga (of Lincoln Heights, CA) Stage Manager; Angelica Ornelas (of North Hollywood, CA) Assistant Stage Manager and Props Manager; Lorena M. Ortega (of Huntington Beach, CA) Production Coordinator and CASA 0101 Theater Director of Outreach and Productions; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles, CA), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra, CA) Social Media Manager and CASA 0101 Theater Marketing and Operations Manager; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles, CA) Artwork and Program; Jorge Villanueva (of Boyle Heights, CA) Facilities Manager; Oscar Basulto (of Boyle Heights, CA) Box Office Manager; Al Aguilar (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant; Francis Gacad (of Anaheim, CA) Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles, CA), Press Representative.

CASA 0101 Theater is supported in part by: Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, National Latinx Theater Initiative, The Herb Alpert Foundation, Perenchio Foundation, The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the State of California and U.S. Bank.

Comments