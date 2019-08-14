CASA 0101 Theater, Centro Cultural, And Bookstore Present The World Premiere Of ALWAYS RUNNING

CASA 0101 Theater and Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore will present the World Premiere of ALWAYS RUNNING, based on the groundbreaking memoir written by Luis J. Rodriguez, adapted for the stage by Luis J. Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez, directed by Hector Rodriguez, starring Rufino Romero as Luis J. Rodriguez, leading a cast of 11 actors playing 31 roles. The play will be presented for a Six-Week Run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90033, August 31 - October 20, 2019. Opening Night is Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Discounted Previews will be presented on Thursday and Friday, August 29 and 30, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Special Saturday Matinees will be given on September 7, 14 and 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. There will be no performances September 27, 28 and 29, 2019.



Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater and a Producer of ALWAYS RUNNING, said, "It is a great honor and privilege for CASA 0101 Theater to be presenting the World Premiere stage adaptation of Los Angeles Poet Laureate, Luis J. Rodriguez's seminal awarding winning book, "ALWAYS RUNNING: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in L.A.," about gang violence, discrimination and drug addition, and the restorative, redemptive powers of turning one's life around for the better through art, poetry and public service. This story is empowering."



Luis J. Rodriguez, Author of "ALWAYS RUNNING: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in L.A.," and Co-Writer of the new stage play, ALWAYS RUNNING, said: "It is my great pleasure to collaborate with CASA 0101 Theater and my co-writer Hector Rodriguez in bringing the story of my troubled youth to the stage. My book was about the transformative power of the arts as well as how the Chicano Movement provided me meaning and knowledge to join with the social justice struggles of the day. It dramatizes how a caring, persistent, and guiding mentor eventually gave me the consciousness and tools to own my life instead of turning it over constantly to drugs, crime, and violence. When my oldest son Ramiro was born, I finally had the epiphany to let go of the madness."



Hector Rodriguez, Director and Co-Writer with Luis J. Rodriguez of ALWAYS RUNNING, said: "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with Luis J. Rodriguez to tell his life story in a dramatic form. Nothing beats working with the actual person who lived the life you are bringing to the stage. Luis's insight and guidance bring an inspiring truth, authenticity and honesty to the stage play that is beyond words."



The stage play, ALWAYS RUNNING, co-written by Luis J. Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez, is adapted from Luis J. Rodriguez's award-winning book, "ALWAYS RUNNING: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in L.A." A young man escapes his life of gang violence, discrimination, depression, and drug addition through art, the Chicano Movement, poetry and service.



This production is made possible in part by the Eastside Arts Initiative. CASA 0101 Theater's sponsors include: The California Endowment, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, The Herb Alpert Foundation, The City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Department and The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation.



ALWAYS RUNNING will be presented at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street directly across the street from the Hollenbeck Police Station), Boyle Heights, CA 90033. $10 Preview Performances will be presented on Thursday and Friday, August 29 and 30, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



Opening Night is Saturday, April 31, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Performances during the Six-Week run will be given on Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m., August 31 - October 20, 2019. Special Matinee Performances will be given on Saturdays, September 7, 14 and 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. No performances will be given on September 27, 28 and 29, 2019. Actor Johnny Ortiz will play the role of Puppet at one performance on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



General Admission tickets are $25 per person, Seniors and Students are $22 per person and Boyle Heights Residents are $20 per person. Group Rates are available for Groups of 10 or more; please call the Box Office for details. Advance Reservations are highly recommended.



For tickets, please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org. To learn how you can support this new production financially, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/always-running-at-casa-0101

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/casa0101theater

@Casa0101



There will be Q&A's and Booking Signings held with author and playwright, Luis J. Rodriguez after select Sunday matinee performances of ALWAYS RUNNING, including Sundays, September 1, 8, 15, 22 and October 6, 2019. Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater and a Producer of the show, will moderate the Q&As on September 8 and 22, 2019. At the conclusion of each Q&A session Luis J. Rodriguez will sign copies of his books, "ALWAYS RUNNING: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in L.A." and it's sequel book, "It Calls You Back: An Odyssey Through Love, Addiction, Revolutions & Healing," which will be available for purchase for $16 per book. For updates on the Q&A's, please visit the website, www.casa0101.org.



Free Parking is available on several streets surrounding the theatre. Free Parking is also available on Fridays and Saturdays only at the Boyle Heights City Hall Parking Lot located at 2130 East First Street (at Chicago Street) by entering the lot from Chicago Street; the lot is closed on Sundays. Metro Gold Line train stations are located on First Street in Boyle Heights at both Soto Street, and at Boyle Street (Mariachi Plaza), within a short walking distance to the theater.



Dinner and Theater Packages are available as well at Casa Fina Restaurant & Cantina, just voted 1st Place for "Best Tacos" in the 10th Annual Taco Loco Festival for 2019 in Boyle Heights. Casa Fina Restaurant & Cantina is located at 1842 E. First Street, Boyle Heights, CA 90033, just a few block away from CASA 0101 Theater. Premium Dinners are an additional $25 to your ticket price; Regular Dinners are an additional $15 to your ticket price; and Deserts are an additional $5 to your ticket price. Please visit www.casa0101.org for menu options and choices.



Under the direction of Hector Rodriguez (of South Pasadena), Rufino Romero (of Hollywood) stars as Luis J. Rodriguez (Chin) leading a cast of 11 actors playing 31 roles. The cast also includes: Alex Alpharaoh (of Koreatown) as Puppet; Venancio Bermudez (of Highland Park) as Wilo and Pato; Sammy Carrera (of Boyle Heights) as Hapo, Ysidro, Conejo, Tiburon, Teenager #1 and Rudy; Nery Cividanis (of South Central) as Chava; Rachel Lemos (of Los Angeles) as Viviana, Ofelia and Licha; Angel Lizarraga (of Los Angeles) as Chicharron; Joshua Nicholas (or Pico Rivera) as Chente Ramirez (Youth Coordinator at the John Fabela Youth Center) and Chubby Sinister; Alexa Ortiz (of El Monte) as Mrs. Diaz, Pila, Alicia, Eva, Esmeralda and Dina; Jesus Tedeo Rodriguez (of Lennox) as Night Owl, Clavo, Chuy, Ride Operator, Hawker and Sheriff #3 and Haylee Sanchez (of Downey) as Payasa and Camila. Actor Johnny Ortiz ("McFarland USA," "American Crime," "Soy Nero") will step into the role of Puppet, filling in for actor Alex Alpharaoh, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



The production team for ALWAYS RUNNING includes: Josefina López (of Los Angeles) Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater and Producer; Emmanuel Deleage (of Los Angeles) Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights) Casting Director and Board President, CASA 0101 Theater; Luis J. Rodriguez (of San Fernando) Co-Writer; Hector Rodriguez (of South Pasadena) Co-Writer and Director; Claudia Duran (of East Los Angeles) Producer; John Cantú (of Los Angeles) Producer; Arturo Aranda Lopez (of Los Angeles) Producer; Miguel Mouchess (of Paramount) Producer; Osmond Posada (of West Hollywood) Production Assistant; Marco DeLeon (of Los Angeles) Set Designer; Kevin Eduardo Vasquez (of San Fernando Valley) Lighting Designer; Joe Luis Cedillo (of El Monte) Sound Designer; Wendy Castro (of Boyle Heights) Stage Manager; Kimberly Sanchez (of Los Angeles) Assistant Stage Manager; Ashley Montoya (of Los Angeles) Assistant Stage Manager; Vincent A. Sanchez (of Commerce) CASA 0101 Technical Director and Facilities Manager; Mark Kraus (of Boyle Heights) CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Anaith Indjeian (of Los Angeles) Pre-Production Photographer, CASA 0101 Theater Administrator and Webmaster; Eliva Susana Rubalcava (of Santa Ana) Social Media Content Creator; Jimmy Centeno (of Los Angeles) Jean Deleage Art Gallery Curator; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles) Key Artwork Designer and Program; Ed Krieger (of La Crescenta) Production Photographer, and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles), Press Representative.



Concurrently during the run of ALWAYS RUNNING, there will be art exhibition in the Jean Deleage Art Gallery, located in the lobby of CASA 0101 Theater, entitled, A Visual Exhibition Inspired by Ngugi Wa Thiog'o's Short Story: UPRIGHT REVOLUTION, OR WHY HUMANS WALK UPRIGHT, curated by Jimmy Centeno. The exhibit will features 10 local and International Artists interpreting UPRIGHT REVOLUTION with paintings, sculptures, woodcuts, linocuts and other media. UPRIGHT REVOLUTION has been translated into 30 languages. Featured Artists include: Mario Avila, Nolan Fansler, Victor Garcia, Yolanda Gonzalez, Mario Hernandez, Pedro Rio Martinez, Ramon Ramirez, Laura V. Rodriguez, Ernesto Vazquez and Sandra Vista. The exhibit in the Jean Deleage Art Gallery can be viewed prior to performances on show days, and on Mondays through Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All other times are by appointment only.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You