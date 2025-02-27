CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND Extends at East West Players Through Late March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



East West Players has extended Lauren Yee's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, through March 23rd. The Los Angeles premiere, which opened in February 2025, has captivated audiences with its unique blend of theater and live music, telling the powerful story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia after thirty years. The production, featuring the psychedelic music of LA-based band Dengue Fever, has particularly resonated with Los Angeles County's Cambodian community—the largest Cambodian population outside of Cambodia.

The cast will continue their performances through the extension, including Kelsey Angel Baehrens* as Neary/Sothea, Abraham Kim* as Rom/Journalist, Tim Liu* as Ted/Leng, Jane Lui* as Pou/Guard, Joe Ngo* as Chum, and Daisuke Tsuji* as Duch, along with production understudies Zandi de Jesus*, Alex Hsu*, and Kevin Vann.

The production marks director Chay Yew's fourteenth collaboration with East West Players, bringing his signature vision to a superb ensemble. After directing the world premiere of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at South Coast Repertory and the off-Broadway run at Signature Theatre, Yew’s return to EWP continues a nearly 30-year artistic partnership.

In alignment with East West Players’ mission of community representation and access, Artistic Director Lily Tung Crystal and staff have worked closely with leaders in the greater LA Khmer community to reserve and significantly subsidize over 20% of all seats specifically for Khmer audiences. This initiative ensures that those most profoundly impacted by the story have the opportunity to experience CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND. Persons part of the greater LA Khmer community that would like to access discounted tickets can reach out to the Khmer Alumni Association at khmeralumni@gmail.com.

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND now runs through March 23, 2025 at The David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center for the Arts at 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 in the historic Little Tokyo neighborhood. Performance times are Thursdays (March 6 and both extension weeks), Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 PM, with 2 PM matinees on Saturdays and 5 PM performances on Sundays. All Saturday 2 PM performances are “Masked Matinees,” making theater more accessible to audiences who prefer a masked experience. All performance dates and details are subject to change.

Photo credit: Teolindo

Comments