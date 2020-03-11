Broadway Veterans Celebrate The American Songbook In Support Of Ensemble Theatre Company's Education Programs

Ensemble Theatre Company presents the 2nd annual benefit concert for its education and outreach programs with Broadway alumni performing music from the great American songbook on Sunday March 22, 2020.

This evening will begin at 4pm with a pre-show reception with food and drink, followed by a one-hour concert featuring the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century to the 1950s that were created for Broadway musical theater and Hollywood musical film, including standards by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, and Richard Rodgers.

Performers include Broadway veterans Teri Bibb (Phantom of the Opera), Jason Graae (Falsettos), Kim Huber (Beauty and the Beast), Deedee Magno-Hall (Miss Saigon), Jennifer Paz (Les Miserables), Beverly Ward (Anastasia), Kirby Ward (Crazy for You), and more.

This special benefit concert is made possible through the generosity of Janet and Mark L. Goldenson. Proceeds from this event benefit ETC's education and outreach youth programs.



ETC offers a wide range of educational programs for students ages 8-19 including student matinee performances of the main-stage productions, after-school and weekend classes, a young playwrights festival, in-classroom workshops, and summer performance workshops and intensives in acting, Shakespeare and musical theater training. Financial assistance is available for all youth programs to cover costs for free tickets, bus transportation and tuition. These programs have served over 5,000 students over the years.





Sunday, March 22, 2020 4pm Pre-show reception with food and drink 5pm 60-minute concert. Tickets can be purchased online at www.etcsb.org or by calling the box office at 805.965.5400.





