Broadway Stars Sing The Music Of Brian Gallagher At The Colony Theatre
The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced The Music of Brian Gallagher, an evening featuring Broadway stars singing Gallagher's songs, on Saturday, October 19, at 8pm. Set to appear are Megan Hilty, Carly Hughes, Matt Cusson, and Carrie Manolakos, with more to be announced. At this event, music from Gallagher's concept album Brownstone will be heard live on the West Coast for the first time.
Colony Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost said, "I'm thrilled to be able to bring dear friends and colleagues from my years of producing in NYC to The Colony. I love Brian's music - he is definitely one of the most exciting composers/musicians on the scene. To have such world-class Broadway talent on our stage is pretty fantastic for all Broadway fans and the Burbank community." Said Gallagher, "I'm incredibly excited to not only celebrate the release of my new concept album Brownstone with a Los Angeles audience, but also to share the Colony stage with some of my favorite Broadway voices ... a line-up of the best singers in the business."
Brian Gallagher is a singer/songwriter/guitarist whose album All That's Ahead debuted in 2016 at #1 on the iTunes blues chart and received rave reviews. Earlier this year, he released Brownstone, a gritty, bluesy, horror-inspired concept album about a haunted, four "story" brownstone in Manhattan's East Village. He has co-written several songs with partner Matt Cusson and is currently at work recording his next full-length concept album, The Grind Show, about a group of prisoners forced to relive their own worst nightmares over and over again. Recent acting credits include the Broadway revival of Jekyll & Hyde and the NYC debut of the rock musical, CHIX 6. He also toured the US and Europe with The Who's Tommy, South Pacific, Cats, and The Scarlet Pimpernel.
Megan Hilty has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, 9 to 5, the Musical, and Noises Off. Other stage work includes Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Annie Get Your Gun for Encores! in NYC and Little Shop of Horrors at the Kennedy Center. She is perhaps best known for her work on NBC's musical drama series Smash. She has released three full-length albums, It Happens All the Time, Live at The Cafe Carlyle, and A Merry Little Christmas. Her voice is heard on the Disney Jr series T.O.T.S., the animated Tinkerbell series, Shrek the Third, and on several other Disney, Nickelodeon, and DreamWorks series. She has performed with symphony orchestras all over the world and this past June headlined her own show at the Sydney Opera House.
Carly Hughes currently stars on the ABC hit comedy American Housewife. On stage, she most recently starred in the Encores! revival of Cabin in the Sky and on Broadway in Chicago, Pippin, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Ghost, Ragtime, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and The Grinch. She is a recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace Award for Acting.
Matt Cusson is an award-winning singer/songwriter who has collaborated with and accompanied such artists as James Taylor, Megan Hilty, Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Dave Koz, Anderson Paak, Kendrick Lamar, the Roots, CeeLo Green, mentor Brian McKnight, and many others. His 2008 debut album won several awards, including the John Lennon Songwriting Award for Song of the Year and a Billboard Songwriting Award, among others. He also won the Lennon Award for Best R&B Song for Leaving LA from his 2017 album Only Human. His Christmas EP is one of the most played on Sirius Radio each December. TV appearances include The Tonight Show, The View, Live with Kelly and Michael, and The Rachael Ray Show.
Carrie Manolakos is an actress, writer and recording artist best known for her performances in Mamma Mia! on Broadway and in the National Tour of Wicked. She can be heard in The Greatest Showman and Incredibles 2. Her cover of Radiohead's Creep was praised by Entertainment Weekly as being one of the top 12 Best Radiohead covers of all time. Her first album, Echo, landed at #44 on the pop iTunes chart, and she was chosen as Elle Magazine's 30 Under 30: Essential Names to Know. Her latest CD, The 44th Chord, was released to rave reviews in the spring of this year.
Admission is $45 with $60 VIP tickets available (which includes post-show meet and greet with the artists). Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.