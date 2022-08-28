BroadStage to Present SUNDAY MORNING MUSIC Series

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989.



Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica will retain the familiar elements of our previous Sunday morning series: free flowing coffee and free flowing conversation between the audience and the performers. Lysy serves as musical alchemist to attract distinguished artists to engage with our audiences. Performances will include post-show chats with artists over refreshments to deepen and enrich musical friendships



Under the leadership of the great cellist and BroadStage colleague, Antonio Lysy, the programming will take on a more diverse range of offerings. Rob Bailis, BroadStage Artistic and Executive Director said, "Los Angeles is home to one of the greatest communities of classical musicians anywhere in the world - it is an unmatched talent pool. We wanted to create opportunities for our finest players to revel in some of the more ambitious mixed ensemble repertoire they might not otherwise have an opportunity to play. For example the wonderful Schubert Octet is not performed nearly often enough as most traditional chamber configurations don't have that instrumentation. So we are thrilled to be able to keep it predominantly local but bring together a lot of adventurous, unique configurations as well as collaborations with other art forms that can so ably enrich the chamber music experience"



Antonio Lysy said, "I am thrilled to be invited to curate this series, and excited to inaugurate it soon! Having been brought up from an early age to regard chamber music as an essential seed for musical growth and friendship, it brings me great pride to be able to continue to celebrate these values with these acclaimed artists, in my own home community, performing at BroadStage, with its wonderful acoustics and casual Sunday morning atmosphere."



Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica is the successor to the longtime BroadStage favorite Beethoven, Bagels and Banter following the retirement of long-time curator Robert Davidovici.



Tickets starting at $50 are available at https://broadstage.org/ or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance



The four programs for the 2022-2023 in Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica are

Sunday, September 18 at 11:00am; The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

Schubert: Octet in F major, D. 803

Performed by principals of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and renowned soloists.

Martin Beaver, Violin

Jin-Shan Dai, Violin

Teng Li, Viola.

Antonio Lysy. Cello

Christopher Hanulik, Bass.

Boris Allakhverdyan, Clarinet

Andrew Bain, Horn

Whitney Crockett, Bassoon

Sunday, December 18 at 11:00am The Edye

SAKURA Cello Quintet

SAKURA, a dynamic five-cello virtuoso ensemble, in a program of film music and popular arrangements. A unique and versatile cello quintet, hailed as "brilliant" and "superb" by Mark Swed in the Los Angeles Times, the SAKURA Cello Quintet is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members: Stella Cho, Michael Kaufman, Benjamin Lash, Yoshika Masuda, and Peter Myers. Drawing from the rich heritage of a repertoire that spans eight centuries, inventive programs are constructed around conceptual threads, with a commitment to opening new vistas of beauty and expression by showcasing the great warmth and scope of five cellos. SAKURA explores great music of the past through dazzling arrangements that offer fresh perspectives on familiar notes, and continually expands the five-cello repertoire into the future by commissioning new works

Sunday, February 12 at 11:00am; The Edye

Dream with Me

A pre-Valentine's program for soprano, piano, violin, and cello, featuring works by Rachmaninoff, Zemlinsky, Bernstein, Massenet, and Beethoven.

Sunday, May 28 at 11:00am; The Eli and Edytheroad Stage

Te Amo, Argentina 2

Rousing and seductive song, dance, and rhythms of Argentina the Andes, Pampas with Jessica Rivera, and Miriam Larici & Leonardo Barrionuevo, Tango Choreographers of "So You Think You Can Dance." Tango lessons after! Current Tango choreographers of "So You Think You Can Dance" and previously of "Dancing With the Stars" and stars of the Broadway "Forever Tango."

About Antonio Lysy

Antonio Lysy, an artist of international stature and a dedicated pedagogue, has performed as a soloist in major concert halls worldwide. He has appeared with such orchestras as the Royal Philharmonic and Philharmonia Orchestras of London, Camerata Academica of Salzburg, Zurich Tonhalle, the Zagreb Soloists, Orchestra di Padova e il Veneto, Israel Sinfonietta, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Les Violions du Roi, and most recently the Camerata Strumentale di Prato. He has collaborated with distinguished conductors including Yuri Temirkanov, Charles Dutoit, Sir Yehudi Menuhin, Sandor Vegh, and Kees Bakels, and continues to perform regularly both as a solo, and chamber music artist. Lysy enjoys exploring the versatility of the cello's voice, from Baroque to electric, and is committed to projects which enrich his diverse interests in music.



Lysy has recorded extensively for CBC Radio, BBC Radio, Classic FM, and other European radio networks. His love and commitment to chamber music is demonstrated by his musical directorship and founding in 1989, of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy (www.itslafoce.org). Distinguished artists from around the globe take part in this idyllic summer retreat, which is crowned by performances in medieval fortresses, palazzi, and churches in the Southern Tuscan region. The series celebrated its 30th anniversary in the summer of 2018. (www.itslafoce.org). Antonio invited his friend and colleague, the greatly admired italian pianist, Alessio Bax, to collaborate closely with him and act as Artistic Director for an undetermined term.



Lysy enjoys exploring the versatility of the cello's voice, from Baroque to electric, and is committed to projects which enrich his diverse interests in music. The touring show, "Te Amo, Argentina", a personal journey through the heart and soul of Argentina's fascinating culture, featuring solo cello and chamber works, dance, film, and spoken word, has met with widespread acclaim. Te Amo, Argentina is based on Lysy's Latin Grammy award-winning CD on the Yarlung Records label - "Antonio Lysy at the Broad - Music From Argentina", featuring the works of Piazzolla, Golijov, Ginastera, Bragato, and Schifrin. Absolute Sound recognized it as one of the 40 best recordings of all time.



In the summer of 2003 Lysy accepted the position of Professor of Cello at University of California, Los Angeles. Prior to moving to the United States, he held a professorship at McGill University in Montréal. For more detailed information, please visit www.AntonioLysy.com.



BroadStage gathers artists, thinkers and audiences to celebrate our shared humanity and expand the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. BroadStage is an industry-leading performing arts producer and presenter located on the Los Angeles' Westside, providing a platform for the world's most compelling artists working the theatre, dance and music, and multidisciplinary artforms. Building upon its first decade, the organization is rising to meet a rapidly evolving set of needs for artists, audiences, community and campus, with the aim to advance its role as an invaluable cultural resource and artistic ambassador for greater Los Angeles.



A beacon of Santa Monica College (SMC) - one of the country's most progressive, diverse and accessible educational institutions - BroadStage harnesses the transformative power of the performing arts as essential to well-being and society. Established in partnership with SMC in 2008, both organizations are aligned on core values of creativity, learning, and belonging. With the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is strengthening its impact through a new artistic vision, an expanded venue footprint, and enhanced community activation. These activities invite a deeper relationship to the artists on our stage and to the work they passionately share.

About Musicians in the Series

Sunday, September 18 at 11:00am; The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

Schubert: Octet in F major, D. 803

MARTIN BEAVER was first violin of the world-renowned Tokyo String Quartet from June 2002 until its final concert in July 2013. As such, he appeared to critical and public acclaim on the major stages of the world, including Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, the Berliner Philharmonie, Suntory Hall in Tokyo, and the Sydney Opera House. As a member of the Tokyo String Quartet, Mr. Beaver was privileged to perform on the 1727 Stradivarius violin from the "Paganini Quartet" set of instruments, on generous loan to the quartet from the Nippon Music Foundation. Recordings of the Tokyo String Quartet during his tenure notably include the complete Beethoven quartets on the Harmonia Mundi label.



Dynamic violinist JIN-SHAN DAI has performed extensively throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. He joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the beginning of the 2010/11 season. Previously, he was a member of the Toronto Symphony from 2004 to 2010, and he made his debut as a soloist with that orchestra in 2008 playing Vivaldi's Four Seasons. A native of China, Dai studied at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing before moving to the U.S. at the age of 17 to continue his studies with Julia Bushkova, Eugene Drucker, Philip Setzer, Ani Kavafian, and Peter Oundjian. He was also greatly influenced by Paul Kantor and Kathleen Winkler. Dai is the recipient of numerous prizes and accolades, among them top prizes in the 2000 Emerson International Chamber Music Competition and the 2000 Van Rooy National Violin Competition. Dai performs frequently as a chamber musician, and has collaborated with such artists as Mstislav Rostropovich, Lowell Liebermann, and members of the Emerson String Quartet. At home in Los Angeles, Dai frequently appears on the Philharmonic's Chamber Music and Green Umbrella series.



TENG LI is a diverse and dynamic performer internationally. Recently, she was appointed Principal Violist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic after more than a decade as Principal with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Teng Li is also an active recitalist and chamber musician participating in the festivals of Marlboro, Santa Fe, Mostly Mozart, Music from Angel Fire, Rome, Moritzburg (Germany), and the Rising Stars Festival in Caramoor. She has performed with the Guarneri Quartet in New York, at Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall), and with the 92nd Street "Y" Chamber Music

Society. Teng was featured with the Guarneri Quartet in their last season (2009) and was also a member of the prestigious Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society Two program. She is a member of the Rosamunde Quartet (led by Noah Bendix-Balgley, Concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic) and the Toronto-based Arkel Trio.



CHRISTOPHER HANULIK joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 1984 and was appointed Principal Bass in 1987. He also served as Principal Bass of the Cleveland Orchestra. During his tenure in Cleveland, he made numerous recordings, including Histoire du Soldat, conducted by Pierre Boulez for Deutche Grammophon. Hanulik appears regularly with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Chamber Music Society and on the LA Phil's Green Umbrella series. He has performed with the Miami String Quartet, the Jacques Thibaud String Trio, the Chicago String Quartet, and the Calder Quartet. He has also performed with Gil Shaham, Cho Liang Lin, Yefim Bronfman, Emanuel Ax, Vladimir Feltsman, and Thomas Ad.s, among others. Hanulik has performed at the St. Barth Music Festival, Chamber Music Sedona, and La Jolla Summerfest.



BORIS ALLAKHVERDYAN was appointed Principal Clarinet of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2016. He previously served as Principal Clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Associate Principal Clarinet of the Kansas City Symphony. Allakhverdyan is a founding member of the Prima Trio, the Grand Prizeand Gold Medal winner of the prestigious 2007 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. Boris Allakhverdyan has appeared as a soloist with the Seattle, Bakersfield, and Springfield symphony orchestras. He has participated in the Lucerne Festival Academy in Switzerland, the Mecklenburg- Vorpommen Festival in Germany, and the Emilia Romagna Music Festival in Italy. Allakhverdyan is a winner of the Rimsky-Korsakov International Woodwind Competition, the Rozanov International Clarinet Competition, the Hellam Concerto Competition, and the Tuesday Musical and the Oberlin Concerto competitions.



ANDREW BAIN was appointed to the Chair of Principal Horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic by Gustavo Dudamel in May 2011. Prior to moving to L.A., Andrew held positions of Principal Horn of the Melbourne Symphony, Queensland Symphony, Münchner Symphoniker, and the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra, and Associate Principal Horn of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. From 2003 to 2012, he was the Principal Horn of the Colorado Music Festival. A well-regarded solo artist, Andrew has performed regularly as a soloist with the LA Phil since joining the orchestra. He has also appeared at the front of the stage with the Melbourne and Queensland Symphony orchestras, Alabama Symphony, Colorado Music Festival, Aspen Music Festival, Colburn Orchestra, and with the Berliner Symphoniker at the Philharmonie in Berlin. In 2015, Andrew presented the world premiere of Brad Warnaar's Horn Concerto with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra. As a chamber musician, Andrew most recently gave the first performance of Geoffrey Gordon's Winterleben for mezzo soprano, horn, and piano. Andrew is a regular performer on the LA Phil's Chamber Music series.



WHITNEY CROCKETT joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic as Principal Bassoon as one of Gustavo Dudamel's first appointments. He came to Los Angeles after 12 years as Principal Bassoon of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra under James Levine. Prior to his work in New York, Crockett held the same position with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. Earlier in his career, he held Principal Bassoon positions with the Florida Orchestra, the South Florida Symphony, and the Orquesta Sinf.nica Nacion.l of the Dominican Republic. As a soloist, Crockett has appeared with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Florida Orchestra, the Yamagata Symphony Orchestra, the Bellingham Festival Orchestra, and Les Violons du Roy. He has performed regularly on the MET Chamber Players series at Carnegie Hall, and he has recorded, performed, and toured extensively with the New York Kammermusiker double reed ensemble.

Sunday, December 18 at 11:00am The Edye

SAKURA Cello Quintet

A unique and versatile cello quintet, hailed as "brilliant" and "superb" by Mark Swed in the Los Angeles Times, the SAKURA Cello Quintet is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members: Stella Cho, Michael Kaufman, Benjamin Lash, Yoshika Masuda, and Peter Myers. Drawing from the rich heritage of a repertoire that spans eight centuries, inventive programs are constructed around conceptual threads, with a commitment to opening new vistas of beauty and expression by showcasing the great warmth and scope of five cellos.



SAKURA explores great music of the past through dazzling arrangements that offer fresh perspectives on familiar notes, and continually expands the five-cello repertoire into the future by commissioning new works. In the tradition of the great chamber ensembles, the quintet distills its interpretations through time, reveling in the pure sonic pleasure of a unified and colorful sound. Its name honors the great mentor and artist Ralph Kirshbaum, with whom all five members studied: sakura (桜) (Japanese) and Kirschbaum (German) have the same meaning: "cherry tree", an organism whose flowers have five petals.



Performance highlights have included the premiere of the world's first concerto for five cellos and orchestra (Thomas Mellan's "...on transcendence..."), a performance and pedagogical residency at New Orleans' Birdfoot Festival, and concert appearances across the country. SAKURA was awarded two prestigious grants to commission new cello quintets: a Tarisio grant for five young American composers and a New Music USA grant for Donald Crockett. The quintet served as Young-Ensemble-in-Residence of the Da Camera Society from 2016 to 2020.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Artist and BroadStage