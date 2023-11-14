Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Brenna Whitaker Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Week

The performance is on Tuesday, November 14, at 8:30pm.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at P Photo 3 Photos: See Alfred Molina & More in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl Photo 4 Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl

Brenna Whitaker Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Week

Acclaimed Universal recording artist Brenna Whitaker will bring her new, intimate concert Her Voice and Jazz Piano to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Tuesday, November 14, at 8:30pm.

In this ‘stripped down’ concert experience, Whitaker brings her Signature Sound and powerful vocals to an evening of beloved standards and selections from the American Songbook including songs made famous by Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Dinah WashingtonElla Fitzgerald, and more. She will also perform new material from her collaboration with producer-writer Grammy Award-winner Jason “Spicy G” Goldman (of Michael Buble's band), and producer-writer Grammy Award-winner Sam Barsh, as well as songs from her self-titled album released by Verve Records.
 
Raved the LA Weekly, “Brenna Whitaker takes the stage, takes control, and takes your breath away.” Growing up in Kansas City, Brenna Whitaker fell in love with the music of jazz and blues singers from a long-ago era. "Ruth Brown, Peggy Lee, Cab Calloway, Etta James — those are my people," says the LA-based vocalist. “I don't know how I ended up knowing so many of their songs and standards from back then. It's almost like they found their way to me.” Whitaker landed her first professional theatre gig at age 11, moved to New York City to study with Broadway veterans at age 17, and spent her early 20s leading jazz bands back home in Missouri. She then headed to LA and set up a series of residencies that eventually attracted fans like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, and Michael Bublé, and caught the attention of Verve Music Group chairman and 16-time Grammy Award-winner David Foster. Whitaker’s debut album for Verve finds her reviving a vast American jukebox of classic songs and revealing the full force of her stunning, soulful voice. 
 
Admission prices range from $25–$50 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available (includes best view of the stage and post-show meet and greet with the artist). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.     


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Nosotros To Present A Panel For Brazilian Filmmakers In WE THE LATIN At Soho House In Dtla Photo
Nosotros To Present A Panel For Brazilian Filmmakers In WE THE LATIN At Soho House In Dtla

Nosotros, the oldest Latino arts advocacy organization in the U.S., is proud to announce We The Latin, a panel & screening event at The Soho House aimed at uniting the diverse Latino community through inclusive dialogue and storytelling. We The Latin will feature a panel with casting director Alan Luna and actors Laura Patalano and Gadiel Del Orbe, highlighting their unique experiences and perspectives within the broader Latin community.

2
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Th Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS Photo
Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS

Last night in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Baby2Baby for their annual star-studded gala. The gala honored Salma Hayek Pinault, who received the Giving Tree Award for her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world; the award was presented to her by Channing Tatum. Check out photos from the Gala here!

4
Babar Alis Pakistani Crime Thriller JOHN Set For International Debut At Asian World Film F Photo
Babar Ali's Pakistani Crime Thriller JOHN Set For International Debut At Asian World Film Festival

Babar Ali's acclaimed Pakistani crime thriller 'JOHN' makes its international debut at Asian World Film Festival. Learn more about this highly anticipated film here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever in Los Angeles Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever
Smothers Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club (1/12-11/17)
Hot Chocolate Nutcracker in Los Angeles Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center (12/07-12/10)
SnoWhite in Los Angeles SnoWhite
Santa Monica Playhouse (12/02-12/03)
Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas in Los Angeles Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Chance Theater (12/01-12/23)
SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy in Los Angeles SANTASIA - A Holiday Comedy
Whitefire Theater (12/01-12/03)
Sense and Sensuality - A BFF Free Festival Event worthy of Lady Whistledown’s quill in Los Angeles Sense and Sensuality - A BFF Free Festival Event worthy of Lady Whistledown’s quill
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/19-11/19)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Lunar New Year in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Lunar New Year
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/27-2/27)
An Evening with Henry Winkler in Los Angeles An Evening with Henry Winkler
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You