Brenna Whitaker Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Week

The performance is on Tuesday, November 14, at 8:30pm.
Acclaimed Universal recording artist Brenna Whitaker will bring her new, intimate concert Her Voice and Jazz Piano to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Tuesday, November 14, at 8:30pm.
In this ‘stripped down’ concert experience, Whitaker brings her Signature Sound and powerful vocals to an evening of beloved standards and selections from the American Songbook including songs made famous by Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, and more. She will also perform new material from her collaboration with producer-writer Grammy Award-winner Jason “Spicy G” Goldman (of Michael Buble's band), and producer-writer Grammy Award-winner Sam Barsh, as well as songs from her self-titled album released by Verve Records.
Raved the LA Weekly, “Brenna Whitaker takes the stage, takes control, and takes your breath away.” Growing up in Kansas City, Brenna Whitaker fell in love with the music of jazz and blues singers from a long-ago era. "Ruth Brown, Peggy Lee, Cab Calloway, Etta James — those are my people," says the LA-based vocalist. “I don't know how I ended up knowing so many of their songs and standards from back then. It's almost like they found their way to me.” Whitaker landed her first professional theatre gig at age 11, moved to New York City to study with Broadway veterans at age 17, and spent her early 20s leading jazz bands back home in Missouri. She then headed to LA and set up a series of residencies that eventually attracted fans like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, and Michael Bublé, and caught the attention of Verve Music Group chairman and 16-time Grammy Award-winner David Foster. Whitaker’s debut album for Verve finds her reviving a vast American jukebox of classic songs and revealing the full force of her stunning, soulful voice.
Admission prices range from $25–$50 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available (includes best view of the stage and post-show meet and greet with the artist). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.
