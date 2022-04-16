Boston Court Pasadena Announces Special Events for Run of BOTH AND (A PLAY ABOUT LAUGHING WHILE BLACK)

Boston Court Pasadena has announced a series of special events during the run of Both And (a play about laughing while black) by Carolyn Ratteray. This world premiere production, directed by Andi Chapman and performed by Ratteray, opens on Saturday, April 16 and is scheduled to run through Sunday, May 15. Through clowning, poetic text, and a tour-de-force performance, Both And deeply investigates the nucleus of Black joy. This unique and powerful story, rich with humor, raw honesty, and passion, becomes a brilliant meditation on how to reconnect with joy.



THE FOLLOWING SPECIAL EVENTS HAVE BEEN SET DURING THE RUN OF BOTH AND -



BLACK AFFINITY NIGHT | SATURDAY 4/23, AT 8PM

This performance will be a dedicated space for the Black community to experience the play. Presented in partnership with the Therapeutic Play Foundation and the Black Mental Health Task Force, the show will be followed by a sound bath and guided meditation led by Nakeya Fields.



ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE | SUNDAY 4/24, AT 2PM

An ideal and appropriate section of the theatre will be designated for deaf and hard of hearing patrons. Code ASL5 will alert the box office of the need to be seated in this area and includes a $5 discount. The ASL interpreter will be Malakia Adunni.



BOTH A JOYFUL AND REVOLUTIONARY POP-UP MARKET

SUNDAY 4/24, 1-5PM, BEFORE AND AFTER THE 2PM PERFORMANCE

Explore a Pop-Up Market in the Boston Court Parking lot in partnership with Hood Liberation, featuring local Black-owned businesses, music, and food. (There will be no patron parking available in the lot on this day.)



ILLUMINATION TALKBACK SERIES

Post-performance chats with topics ranging from the play's theme to its design elements and more.

SUNDAY 4/17 - Illumination on ARTIST AS CREATOR with Carolyn Ratteray

THURSDAY 4/21 - Illumination on ACTING

THURSDAY 4/28 - Illumination on DESIGN

FRIDAY 5/6 - Illumination on DIRECTING

SUNDAY 5/8 - Illumination on THEME

FRIDAY 5/13 - Illumination on PLAYWRITING



The Boston Court production of Both And (a play about laughing while black) is made possible by a generous grant from the LA New Play Project.



The performance schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. All seats are general admission. Admission ranges from $20-$39. To purchase tickets for all performances and obtain more information about the special events, go to www.bostoncourtpasadena.org or call (626) 683-6801. Complete performance schedule and all current covid safety protocols are also available online. Boston Court is located at 70 N. Mentor Avenue in Pasadena, 91106.