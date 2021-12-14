Book Soup Presents Spike Lee Live! In Conversation With Ernest Dickerson

For the first time, Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee will be live in-conversation with his longtime cinematographer Ernest Dickerson, on-stage at the Zipper Concert Hall in Los Angeles on December 19th!

Book Soup invites you to join Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee in conversation with filmmaker Ernest R. Dickerson, celebrating the launch of the filmmaker's new book, SPIKE, to be published by Chronicle Chroma.

Sunday, December 19th, 2021 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., Colburn School, Zipper Hall 200 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

SPIKE is a lavish visual celebration of Spike's life and career to date, features storytelling by Lee and includes hundreds of never-before-seen photographs by David Lee, Spike's official on-set photographer. In opening his archives, Lee provided behinda??thea??scenes material from the making of his iconic films, documentaries, TV shows, and music videos.

Spike Lee is a world-renowned, Academy Award-winning filmmaker, a cultural icon, and one of the most prominent voices on race and racism for more than three decades. His production company, 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, is based in Brooklyn, New York. Spike Lee produced more than 35 films, including his directorial debut She's Gotta Have It, his seminal masterpiece Do the Right Thing, and more recently, the Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman. He is a graduate of Morehouse College and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where he is a tenured Professor of Film and Artistic Director. Spike Lee's provocative features, documentaries, commercials (Air Jordan), and music videos (Prince, Michael Jackson) have made an indelible mark in both cinematic history and in contemporary society.

Purchase tickets HERE

COVID: Vaccinations are required for all audience members attending events on the Colburn campus.

In addition, the following guidelines must also be observed: