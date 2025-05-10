Bob Takes A Look At LIFE OF PI (National Tour) and BONNIE & CLYDE (Rubicon Theatre)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-winning adaptation of Yann Martel's beloved novel Life of Pi makes its highly anticipated Los Angeles debut at the Ahmanson Theatre. This visually stunning production brings to life the harrowing tale of survival and faith through innovative stagecraft and breathtaking puppetry that must be seen to be believed.

The production has garnered international acclaim for its groundbreaking technical achievements and emotional storytelling. Critics have praised the show's ability to translate the complex narrative and philosophical themes of the novel into an immersive theatrical experience.

BONNIE & CLYDE at Rubicon Theatre

The Rubicon Theatre in Ventura presents a bold reimagining of the Frank Wildhorn musical Bonnie & Clyde This fresh interpretation of the infamous outlaw couple's story features innovative staging and powerhouse vocal performances that have already generated significant buzz among Southern California theatre enthusiasts.

Bob Barth's One Night Stand Welcomes "NONNAS" Creative Team

This week, WFMU's popular variety sho "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" welcomes director Stephen Chbosky and screenwriter Liz Maccie, the creative forces behind Netflix's heartwarming hit film "NONNAS." Tune in Saturday, May 10th at 2pm PT/5pm ET on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

"NONNAS" tells the inspiring true story of a man who opens an Italian restaurant on Staten Island as a tribute to his grandmother, uniquely staffing his kitchen exclusively with Italian grandmothers. The critically acclaimed film features an all-star cast including Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro, and Talia Shire.

Listeners can access the show at wfmu.org or join "THE PANIC ROOM" at wfmu.org/playlists/shows/151945. Missed broadcasts can be found in the archive at wfmu.org/playlists/N1.

