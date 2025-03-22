Blue13 Dance Company Kicks Off Sierra Madre Playhouse’s 2025 Dance Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sierra Madre Playhouse launches its 2025 Dance @ the Playhouse series with the acclaimed Los Angeles-based dance theatre ensemble Blue13 Dance Company, noted for its bold, high-energy performances blending contemporary, Indian, and Bollywood dance. Matinee and evening performances are slated for Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Led by Founding Artistic Director Achinta McDaniel, Blue13’s work is rebellious, emotional, and often infused with humor.

With a repertoire ranging from 1947, exploring the India-Pakistan partition, to Terpsichore in Ghungroos, a striking commentary on identity, Blue13 pushes boundaries and redefines American dance through its unique style. The company has performed worldwide, from Morocco to Paris, and at venues such as The Hollywood Bowl and REDCAT, while also appearing in film, TV, and collaborations with icons A.R. Rahman and DJ Snake, among others.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue13 Dance Company

ABOUT SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE

Sierra Madre Playhouse, a vibrant Southern California cultural hub with a rich history spanning a century, energizes audiences and the community with distinctive theatrical productions and captivating live performances. Hailed as a “jewel” (Pasadena Weekly) and “a landmark theater” (ABC7 Los Angeles), the performing arts center has garnered tremendous accolades for its varied repertoire and thought-provoking education and outreach programs curated with social impact in mind. The Los Angeles Times proclaims, “This is theater from the heart.” As one of San Gabriel Valley’s only performing arts center presenting a broad spectrum of performance genres, including theater, music, dance, film, comedy, and family-friendly productions featuring eminent local and national professional artists, the treasured artistic beacon draws audiences from across the Southland. The intimate 99-seat Sierra Madre Playhouse offers an up-close and personal connection to performances that resonate deeply, earning multiple Ovation Awards, NAACP Awards, and LA Times Critics' Choice honors. It is nestled into a historic building on the inviting Main Street of Sierra Madre, a charming village in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Retaining its distinctive movie theater façade and instantly recognizable marquee, the structure has undergone numerous transformations since opening in 1910, from furniture emporium to silent movie theatre to the artistic institution that now stands as a vibrant embodiment of the region’s rich cultural legacy. The Sierra Madre Playhouse fosters creativity that aspires to bridge divides and spark dialogue, all while celebrating the rich tapestry of the American experience and the enduring pursuit of shared understanding.

