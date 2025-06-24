Blue Note Jazz Club Confirms LA Club Opening Date, Reveals Programming Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The iconic Blue Note Jazz Club is set to open its Los Angeles location on August 14 and launches the first season of show programming throughout 2025, with the grand opening by five-time Grammy-winning artist Robert Glasper.

Upcoming performances and residencies include Andra Day, Killer Mike, Ben Folds, Charlie Puth, Esperanza Spalding, Branford Marsalis, GoldLink, Alex Isley, Tank and the Bangas, Ravi Coltrane, Mayer Hawthorne, Charles Lloyd, The Soul Rebels with Special Guest Too $hort, hometown heroes Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin ft Kenyon Dixon, 1500 or Nothin’, The Free Nationals, James Fauntleroy and many more. See the full schedule below. All shows on-sale now and more information HERE.

Designed specifically for Los Angeles, the new venue will offer an intimate atmosphere paired with programming similar to its New York counterpart: world-class performances from celebrated icons, rising stars and genre-defying collaborations that reflect the evolution and influence of jazz. Each artist will perform two shows per night at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Designed by the acclaimed Legeard Studio, the space blends mid-century elegance with the raw energy of classic jazz.

Located at 6372 Sunset Boulevard (at Ivar Avenue) in Hollywood, the new venue boasts two performance spaces: a main showroom with a 200-person capacity, as well as secondary “B-Side” room with a 100-person capacity and programming to be announced. There will be a full-service kitchen and beverage menu, open for weekend brunches and dinner throughout the week. The food menu, crafted by chef Asaf Maoz of LA-based restaurant Carmel, showcases bold and international-inspired flavors, while the cocktail program leans into sophisticated riffs on jazz-era classics, all designed to complement the energy of the room.

ABOUT BLUE NOTE JAZZ CLUB

The Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premier venues in the world. While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Ed SHeeran, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and more.

Blue Note’s worldwide locations include Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil. Blue Note is planning on opening in London in 2026.

ABOUT BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVALS

The storied Blue Note Jazz Festival started in New York in 2011, each summer seeing a month-long celebration of jazz throughout June. The Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa kicked off in 2022 with curation by Robert Glasper, creating a multi-day jazz meets hip-hop and R&B festival taking place outdoors across multiple stages. Past headliners include John Legend, NAS, Mary J Blige, Chance the Rapper, Maxwell, Jill Scott and others. In 2024, the Napa festival was presented as a landmark spin-off with Black Radio Experience, in association with Glasper at the Meritage Hotel. Blue Note will continue to present the Black Radio Experience in Napa in 2025.

The Blue Note also partnered with the LA Phil earlier this month to present the Blue Note Jazz Festival at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. This beloved annual celebration of jazz—formerly the Playboy Jazz Festival—lives on with the new partnership.

BLUE NOTE LOS ANGELES DATES

TWO SHOWS PER NIGHT AT 7:00PM AND 9:30PM

August 14-15—Robert Glasper—Blue Note LA

August 16-17—Alex Isley—Blue Note LA

August 18—The Philharmonik—Blue Note LA

August 19-20—Terrace Martin with Special Guest Kenyon Dixon—Blue Note LA

August 21-22—Robert Glasper—Blue Note LA

August 23-24—Emily King—Blue Note LA

August 25—Mayer Hawthorne—Blue Note LA

August 26-27—BJ The Chicago Kid—Blue Note LA

August 28-31—Ravi Coltrane—Blue Note LA

September 2-7—Esperanza Spalding—Blue Note LA

September 8—Isaiah Collier—Blue Note LA

September 9-10—Braxton Cook—Blue Note LA

September 11-14—Kenny Garrett—Blue Note LA

September 15—Fantastic Negrito—Blue Note LA

September 16—Dominique Fils-Aimé—Blue Note LA

September 17-18—GoldLink—Blue Note LA

September 19-21—Killer Mike—Blue Note LA

September 22-24—Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah—Blue Note LA

September 25—Brasstracks—Blue Note LA

September 26—The Soul Rebels & Special Guest—Blue Note LA

September 27—The Soul Rebels & Special Guest—Blue Note LA

September 28—The Soul Rebels & Special Guest Too $hort—Blue Note LA

September 29—Samora Pinderhughes—Blue Note LA

September 30-October 5—Kamasi Washington—Blue Note LA

October 6—Arin Ray—Blue Note LA

October 7-12—Kamasi Washington—Blue Note LA

October 13—Lady Blackbird Residency—Blue Note LA

October 14-15—Kiefer—Blue Note LA

October 16-19—Charlie Puth*—Blue Note LA

October 20—Slum Village—Blue Note LA

October 21-22—Branford Marsalis Quartet—Blue Note LA

October 23—Aja Monet—Blue Note LA

October 24-26—Sid Sriram—Blue Note LA

October 27—Amaro Freitas—Blue Note LA

October 28-November 2—1500 or Nothin’ & Friends—Blue Note LA

November 4-5—Ghost-Note—Blue Note LA

November 6-9—Tank and The Bangas—Blue Note LA

November 10—Emily Bear & Friends—Blue Note LA

November 11-16—Chris Dave / Marcus King / Cory Henry / DJ Ginyard—Blue Note LA

November 17—Julius Rodriguez—Blue Note LA

November 18-19—Keyon Harrold—Blue Note LA

November 20-21—Cimafunk—Blue Note LA

November 22-23—Goapele—Blue Note LA

November 24-25—James Francies / Joel Ross / Blaque Dynamite—Blue Note LA

November 28-30—Andra Day—Blue Note LA

December 1—Lady Blackbird Residency—Blue Note LA

December 2-3—Adam Blackstone—Blue Note LA

December 4—Gallant—Blue Note LA

December 5-7—Derrick Hodge—Blue Note LA

December 8—James Fauntleroy—Blue Note LA

December 9-10—Theo Croker—Blue Note LA

December 11—Ben Folds—Blue Note LA

December 12-14—The Free Nationals—Blue Note LA

December 15—Charles Lloyd Quartet—Blue Note LA

December 16-21—Robert Glasper—Blue Note LA

January 9-11—José James—Blue Note LA

January 26—Lady Blackbird Residency—Blue Note LA

March 23—Lady Blackbird Residency—Blue Note LA

*On Sale TBD

