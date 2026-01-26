Billy Barnes Foundation to Present Annual Fundraiser at Catalina Jazz Club

The evening will be directed by Broadway legend Kay Cole.
The Billy Barnes Foundation will present its Third Annual Fundraising Show, taking place Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.
The evening will be directed by Broadway legend Kay Cole (A Chorus Line, Man of La Mancha, Promises, Promises), with acclaimed pianist, arranger, and vocal coach Michael Orland serving as Musical Director for the second year in a row. Shawn Ryan will host the evening, featuring a roster of Broadway, television, and cabaret performers.
The annual fundraising show is The Billy Barnes Foundation’s signature benefit. Proceeds directly support scholarships and educational opportunities for aspiring performers, helping them access training, professional guidance, and the encouragement needed to thrive in the performing arts.
Michael Orland is best known for his 16-season tenure on American Idol, where he served as pianist, arranger, vocal coach, and Associate Musical Director. His wide-ranging career spans Broadway, television, and concert stages, with credits including Forbidden Broadway, Ruthless!, When Pigs Fly, Hairspray Live! (NBC), Netflix’s The Prom, and appearances on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He has worked with an extraordinary array of artists, including Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Jennifer Holliday, Ariana Grande, and Barry Manilow.
