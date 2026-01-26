Billy Barnes Foundation to Present Annual Fundraiser at Catalina Jazz Club

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Billy Barnes Foundation will present its Third Annual Fundraising Show, taking place Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.

The evening will be directed by Broadway legend Kay Cole (A Chorus Line, Man of La Mancha, Promises, Promises), with acclaimed pianist, arranger, and vocal coach Michael Orland serving as Musical Director for the second year in a row. Shawn Ryan will host the evening, featuring a roster of Broadway, television, and cabaret performers.

The annual fundraising show is The Billy Barnes Foundation’s signature benefit. Proceeds directly support scholarships and educational opportunities for aspiring performers, helping them access training, professional guidance, and the encouragement needed to thrive in the performing arts.