Barbara Eden And Hal Linden To Star In A.R. Gurney’s LOVE LETTERS At El Portal Theatre

El Portal Theatre will present A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, starring Barbara Eden and Hal Linden, on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. The performance will take place on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre, located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District at 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA.

Gurney’s Pulitzer Prize–nominated play follows two characters whose lifelong friendship unfolds through the letters they exchange over several decades. Their correspondence reveals humor, tenderness, and heartbreak as their relationship evolves from childhood to old age.

Love Letters has long been a favorite of regional theatres and touring productions for its simplicity and emotional depth. The play has featured numerous celebrated actors since its 1988 premiere, and El Portal’s 2025 staging will reunite two icons of American stage and screen for this special engagement.

Barbara Eden is best known for her starring role in the classic television series I Dream of Jeannie. Her film and television credits include Flaming Star opposite Elvis Presley, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and Harper Valley PTA.

Hal Linden earned a Tony Award for his performance in The Rothschilds and received seven Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations for his role in the long-running sitcom Barney Miller. His Broadway credits include Bells Are Ringing and Anything Goes.

For tickets and more information, visit elportaltheatre.com or call the box office at 818-508-4200.