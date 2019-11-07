BWW Previews: THE 9TH ANNUAL WORLD CHOREOGRAPHY AWARDS Celebrate Dance Creativity & Innovation At The Saban Theatre

The 9th Annual World Choreography Awards (WCA) celebrate creativity and innovation by recognizing global excellence in the art of choreography in movies, TV, music video and digital media. Based on works completed in 2018, the winners of eight categories will be announced at the Red Carpet Ceremony on November 11 at The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The Show will be hosted by Heather Morris ("GLEE") and limited tickets are still available on eventbrite.com - ticket link: http://bit.ly/2NrgrVZ, www.tickets-center.com/‎ or through the Saban Theatre.

Hollywood has the Academy Awards, the Emmy Awards, and the Grammy Awards and now it has the Choreo Awards! The only dance show of its kind, that salutes the future, celebrates the present and honors the past. The show consists of footage of the 40 nominated clips, celebrity presenters and electrifying dance performances created by the top choreographers and performed by the best dancers in the world today.

WCA recognizes choreographic achievement in Motion Picture, Music Video, Commercials, Television Episodic, Television Award Show/Special, Digital Content, Digital Content Independent and Television Reality Show/Competition. The Show is produced and directed by Allen Walls and Cheryl Baxter-Ratliff and will feature five live performances by USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance choreographed by Barak Marshall, Alexander Jean choreographed by Mark Ballas, Lyrik Cruz who will recreate the number from his nominated movie "Shine", Michael Dameski ("World of Dance"), and Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega from "World of Dance" will perform their nominated piece that helped them achieve runner-up last season.

Many VIPs and celebrities are confirmed to attend or serve as presenters including Nigel Lythgoe, George Chakiris, Anita Mann, Toni Basil, Ogon "OG" Chijindu (Basketball Wives), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Keltie Knight (ET), Cole Mills (So You Think You Can Dance), Anastasiia Zhuchenko, Choreographers Alexandre Magno and Melanie Lewis (Cher), Savchenko and Elena Samodanova (DWTS).

The Presenters in attendance will be Rachel Bloom and Kathryn Burns (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Travis Payne, Keltie Knight (ET), Tommy Tonge, Nigel Lythgoe, Tessandra Chavez and Blake McGrath, Kylie Shea, Obba Babatunde (Dreamgirls), Rich + Tone Talauega (Content Independent category), Napoleon Dumo and Tabitha (TV Award Show/Special category).

Nominees Attending: Blake McGrath (music video), Becca Sweitzer (Digital Content and TV Episodic), Renee Kester (music video), Mark Ballas (Music Video category), Chloe Arnold (TV Award Show/Special), Karen Forcano & Ricardo Vega (World of Dance), KC Monnie, (Digital) Stephanie Klemons (NFL Super Bowl LII - Commercials), Rich + Tone Talauega and Ron Myles (Digital Content LIQUID DAYS), Brian Friedman (Music Video Category), Ashley Wallen (Commercials Category), Mark Ballas (Music Video category), Alison Faulk (TV Episodic category), Tessandra Chavez (Music Video), Kathryn Burns (Television Episodic), Ekaterina Fedosova (DCI category), Calvit Hodge (TV Awards Show / Special), Lyrik Cruz (Motion Picture catetory), Michael Dameski (TV Reality), Will Loftis (Motion Picture), Rudy Abreu and Larkin Poynton (DCI Category), Griselle Ponce (Movie category SHINE), Carmit Bacher (Music Video).

"With over 350 applicants, narrowing down the submissions was not an easy task," Allen Walls explained. "We were excited to reveal the nominees." Veteran choreographer Christopher Scott leads the field with three nominations for his work on the reality competition show "So You Think You Can Dance", the feature film "Zombies" and the digital short "Funraise the Musical."

Full Nominee Announced in The WRAP: http://bit.ly/2VLSXxf

2018 Highlight Video: http://bit.ly/32jruWm

Website: www.worldchoreographyawards.com



Photos courtesy of World Choreography Awards





