BWW Interview: L.A. Theatre Alumnus Carrie St. Louis On Broadway & Back Home

CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL returns to Los Angeles for a one-nighter, LIVE at and streaming from the Bourbon Room December 19, 2021. With the plot of the 1999 cult hit Cruel Intentions as their starting point, the cast of powerhouse singers will sing the characters played in the film by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe and others using songs that the characters would have sung in the movie, if it were a musical. These songsters include Brian Logan Dales, Israel Erron Ford, Frankie Grande, Jenn Harris, Emma Hunton, Janel Parrish, Constantine Rousouli and Carrie St. Louis.

Got a chance to ask Carrie of her present, past and future INTENTIONS.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Carrie!

How easy has it been to slip back into the role of Annette Hargrove you played Off-Broadway in 2017? As if it were yesterday?

Honestly, it came back to me so much faster than I expected! We had our first rehearsal yesterday and it was like a walk down memory lane! We had such a good time. I can't wait to rock out with everyone again!

Will CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at the Bourbon Room be a full or concert version of the Off-Broadway show?

It's a little bit of both! It won't be full production with dancing, etc. but we have multiple camera shots and will be using the space like we did at Le Poisson Rouge Off-Broadway!

What songs will you be singing?

So many iconic 90's jams! "Foolish Games," "Torn," "Just A Girl" to name a few!

How familiar were you with the 1999 film Cruel Intentions before you were initially cast in the 2017 production?

I saw it when I was a teenager and felt so rebellious doing so! Once I was cast, I revisited it. Reese Witherspoon is such an icon.

If you were to submit Annette on an online dating site, what qualities of hers would you list?

Loyal, ambitious, kind!

What type of guy would she be looking for?

A respectful, chivalrous, preppy East Coast guy who likes to summer in the Hamptons.

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

Stubborn!

Have you worked with any of the CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL cast and creatives before?

Yes, yes! Constantine and I worked together briefly in WICKED and then again in the Off-Broadway run of CRUEL which I also did with Emma Hunton and Frankie Grande and the full creative team!

You did a number of Los Angeles theatre productions before landing on Broadway in WICKED, ROCK OF AGES, and KINKY BOOTS. What would you advise a budding newbie actor on taking advantage of the L.A. theatre experience? What lessons did you get out of acting in L.A. theatre?

I would say to go in for anything and everything because you never know what will happen! Plus, you can keep building your audition chops! I was an opera major in college and three months out of school got an audition for ROCK OF AGES. I thought it would NEVER happen but figured I'd push myself out of my comfort zone. And surprise - my life changed forever. I got to be a part of a brand-new show at Celebration Theater which was my first time being a part of the creative development process and also helped me establish my sea legs of maintaining a consistent show schedule!

What do you remember of the first time you stepped onto a Broadway stage making your Broadway debut in ROCK OF AGES in 2009?

I don't remember anything! I think I fully blacked out! I do remember seeing my parents smiling in the center orchestra during bows. That I will never forget. One of the proudest moments of my life!

You've sung the National Anthem for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, New York Islanders, and the PAC-12 Tournament. I think everyone believes they know the correct lyrics, but have you found that most people sing a wrong lyric or two in the anthem?

Oh, gosh! That is my number one fear - that I'm going to forget the words to the national anthem! In my experience, everyone sings them correctly. I can't watch videos of it sung wrong because I'm afraid that version will stick in my head!

Do you prefer performing your cabaret shows as Carrie St. Louis, or inhabiting a character in a scripted show?

I'd have to say inhabiting a character in a scripted show! It's a lot more nerve-wracking to play myself! Plus, onstage you can't see the audience but when in a concert space, everyone is right in front of you!

Did you get goosebumps performing "For Good" for First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2016 United Nations event in New York City?

Oh, yes. One of the coolest moments of my life.

What's the one practical tip you always teach to your vocal students?

Singing through a straw! It is a game-changer.

What's in the near future for Carrie St. Louis?

Can't wait to tell you! ?

Thank you again, Carrie! I look forward to experiencing your Annette at the Bourbon Room December 19th.