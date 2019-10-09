BWW Feature: EVELYN CHAMPAGNE KING Will Headline Halloween Palm Springs

Evelyn "Champagne" King, one of the most prolific R&B artists of our time and Grammy® Award winner will showcase her mega hit singles "SHAME", "I'M IN LOVE" and "LOVE COME DOWN", with her 5-piece band and back up singers as headliner for Halloween Palm Springs Thursday, October 31. The party starts at 4:00p.m. and entertainment from 5:00-10:00p.m. Bringing the beat to the street will be Pulp Vixen, Probe 7, DJ Galaxy and Channel Q 103.1 FM's Lisa Pittman!

A Hocker Productions event, Halloween Palm Springs is held on Arenas Road and is FREE with a suggested donation of $5 being accepted at each of the entrances. Join one of the largest events in Palm Springs to benefit Desert AIDS Project, Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, Greater Palm Springs Pride (An Official Pride Event) and LGBT Community Center of the Desert.

VIP AREA: Absolut Vodka VIP Lounge, Hosted Bar and All Access with a Meet and Greet with the artists, all for only $75. Tickets: www.halloweenpalmsprings.com/vip-tickets

Performances also include Marina Mac, Keisha D, and Hearts of Soul, Chi Energy, Andrew Christian Fashion Show, Kippy Marks, special number from "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and the effervescent Bella da Ball as Master of Ceremonies.

Registration for the Costume Contest begins at 6:00 p.m at the Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus booth on Arenas Road and will end promptly at 7:45 p.m. Registered participants must be in line with their wristband at the main stage no later that 8:00 p.m.

R&B singer Evelyn "Champagne" King came to fame during the disco era and remained prominent through much of the '80s with over two-dozen charting singles. Born July 1, 1960, in the Bronx, she had a showbiz lineage.

While working one night at Philadelphia International Records' recording base, producer T. Life overheard some tantalizing vocals coming from a washroom. There he discovered 16-year-old Evelyn King and her mother, who were doing cleaning work. Signing the singer to a production deal and a contract with RCA, Life's first single with her was "Dancin' Dancin' Dancin" but it was a later single, called "Shame," that gave her career-launching success. The extended mix gained significant club and radio play and pushed the song into the Top Ten on the R&B and pop charts by spring 1978. The follow-up, "I Don't Know If It's Right," also went gold.

Her anthologies of varying scope, include Action: The Evelyn "Champagne" King Anthology 1977-1986 (BBR, 2014), the download/streaming-only The Essential Evelyn "Champagne" King (Legacy, 2015), and The Complete RCA Hits and More (Real Gone, 2016).

Pulp Vixen is a female-fueled dance band whose talent and fun loving appeal will keep the dance floor packed from start to finish covering hits by: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake. Dance to your old school favorites from Michael Jackson, Prince, Kool and the Gang and many more.

Pulp Vixen will bring the Latin rhythm with hits from Celia Cruz, Selena, Malo and Santana.

Probe 7 is an electronic project from Brent Heinze (synths) and Charlie Harding (vocals) based in Southern California. With influences ranging from new wave, industrial, and synthpop to techno and pop club anthems, Probe 7 celebrates the wide range of emotions and types of relationships that make up the human experience.

Probe 7's latest album "Strange Angels" released in February 2019 is accompanied by a remix album of the first single "No Words" and a series of videos produced by Emmy®-nominated director Billy Clift. The second single will be "Strange Angels" released later in 2019 followed by a split single of "Drowning" and "Getting Closer."

Halloween Palm Springs would not be possible without the stellar support of the Arenas District Merchants: Hunters Night Club, Streetbar, Chill Bar Palm Springs, Black Book, Eagle 501, Lulu California Bistro, Johannes, Score, Palm Springs Piercing Company, Bear Wear, Gay Mart, Stacy's Palm Springs, Rough Trade, Daddy's Barbershop, BIKE and Tryst Bar.

Our generous sponsors also include: Absolut Vodka, Channel Q 103.1 FM, Julie Montante of PSA Organica, O'Doul's, Sara & Leo Milmet, T-Mobile, Andrew Christian, Monster Energy Drink, Jaegermeister, Mod Maids, Town Real Estate, Palm Springs Disposal Service, Bright Event Rental, Reaction Marketing, Gay Desert Guide and KGAY 106.5 FM, Broadway World, LIVE Magazine, The Standard, Desert Daily Guide, V Palm Springs, Hotel Zoso, Mike Thompson RV Super Stores and many more.

For VIP All Access/Meet and Greet $75 Tickets Visit: www.HalloweenPalmSprings.com





